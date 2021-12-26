Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 12-26-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County clerk's office:

David Doll James Jr., 35, of Pine Bluff, and Commeka Rochelle Goodloe, 37, of Wabbaseka, recorded Dec. 22.

Charlie Morrison Franklin, 33, and Keushia Antoinette Davis, 35, both of Gould, recorded Dec. 17.

Nicholas Richmond, 20, and Zoe Arae Davis, 19, both of Jonesboro, recorded Dec. 20.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Heather Edwards vs. Richard Edwards, granted Dec. 22.

Shalicca Williams vs. Cedric Dunn, granted Dec. 17.

Denedra Burton vs. Kenneth Burton, granted Dec. 20.

Jason Levine vs. Heather Levine, granted Dec. 21.