The future is electric

Mike Masterson has done us a favor by providing all of the misconceptions about electric vehicles in one place.

He asks what EVs would do in a huge traffic jam where cars run out of gas while idling bumper-to-bumper. Gas car owners can always carry a spare gas can, he says. What would EV drivers do? They'd say, "What does idling mean?"

How and where do they recharge on the road, he asks? My wife and I recently took a 13,000-mile tour of the country in our Tesla. We used the Tesla supercharger network, but also found thousands of non-Tesla places listed and rated on apps like Plugshare. We charged the car in Newport, Vt., while charging ourselves in the restaurant across the street. Over half of the motels and B&Bs we used had free chargers for guests so we left in the morning, flush and fully charged.

Masterson has no understanding of the charging options out there and when you would use them, conflating trip charging where fast charges are needed versus destination charging when you have all night.

He says the EV's charge rate is the same for all chargers, entirely false from top to bottom. He says your charge rate is limited by the charger, i.e., whether it is a 120v outlet or a supercharger. True, but what of it? There are different chargers for a reason.

There is also a reason that EV owners are all fanboys. EVs are cars from the future.

There is as much difference between a gas car and an EV as between my first car, a '46 Ford, and my last one, an Audi TT: The only thing in common is the noun, car. Except for nostalgia, why would I want to go back? I never will.

LARRY COLEMAN

Little Rock

Acted like spoiled kid

I love to watch Arkansas basketball, men's especially, but as of the recent Saturday game in Tulsa playing Oklahoma, I saw a spoiled child in Coach Eric Musselman.

I have always thought that coaches are supposed to set the example for team players as well as the fans of Arkansas basketball. Coach Musselman's actions when he was ejected were like watching a child having a temper tantrum, having to be restrained by his son and three other coaches.

What a disgrace. I lost all respect for Coach. I just hope our players don't start acting like him.

I'm wondering if a $4 million salary per year has gone to his head. I think it's time to reduce his salary to $2 million and see if he can act like a thankful man instead of a spoiled child.

BILL DAVIDSON

Searcy

Living in covid times

We have been living (and dying) through nearly two years of the covid pandemic. I very much look forward to a time when covid doesn't dominate the news. Not likely to happen any time soon.

As a participant in the Moderna vaccine study group, I received my vaccines months before the general public. Needless to say, I'm very pro-vaccine.

That being said, I am very much against vaccine mandates. That may seem hypocritical, but it's not.

I made the decision to volunteer for the vaccine trial because I believe it's our best first line of defense. Other people disagree for a lot of different reasons. I respect their decision.

I've heard a lot of talk about anti- vax people being a bunch of crazy Trump supporters. That's not true: I'm a Trump supporter.

Trump was recently booed while speaking to supporters when he announced he had gotten his booster shot.

I don't know when this is going to get better, but I'm really sick of the government and the media trying to scare us to death on a daily basis.

The current panic is the Omicron variant. Please take some time and study the reports that are available on the variant, not the media's exasperated hype. It is extremely contagious, but very low in lethality. Perhaps this variant or a subsequent version will lead us to the "herd immunity" that could be the end of this nightmare.

Try to encourage everyone to get the vaccine, but don't condemn them if they don't.

This is America.

GORDON GONDEK

Little Rock

No other sane option

In Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, I read where a person with a man's name wrote about the serious topic of abortion, but he obviously has not analyzed as to what occurs when a life is snuffed out inside one's body. This is so simple that the average Joe can understand.

There are laws that prevent lives from being snuffed out, and those crimes are generally called manslaughter or murder. So why were laws passed to prohibit snuffing lives out? Let me explain. When modern medical scientific videos clearly show that there is a heart beating inside my body and that body moves around with its hands, arms, legs, etc., and when a sharp object goes into the brain to snuff out the life or the head is crushed, there is unbelievable pain inside my body. How can I or any civilized person not abhor such an attack on the defenseless human body? We cannot because we have learned that civility is not only best, but that there remains no other sane option in a civilized society.

NANCY M. EMMONS

Hot Springs Village

Omission of import

In response to "Used as an example" by Timothy Rye of Van Buren: You left out a very important word each time you used the word porno- graphy: child.

PATTY COLUMN

Fayetteville