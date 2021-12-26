Local notes: First Day Hikes set at Hobb State Park

Hobbs State Park

First Day Hikes originated 30 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Mass. The initiative targeted the first of January, the start of a new year, to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and the year-round recreation that can be experienced locally in state parks.

Through the years, other states, including Arkansas, joined this health initiative. Get your year off on the right foot with a hike on the trails of Hobbs State Park Conservation Area just east of Rogers.

During First Day Hikes at Arkansas State Parks, covid-19 safety guidelines are in effect for guest and staff safety. Space may be limited. Participants are encouraged to wear masks unless fully vaccinated and maintain social distance between households.

There are several hikes to choose from depending on your skill and time availability. Before or after your free hike you can warm up by the fire at the Education Pavilion near the visitor center and make a nature journal to record the hiking adventure that begins the new year! Each hiker will receive a 2022 First Day Hike sticker. Note: The visitor center is closed for the holiday, Jan. 1, but restrooms are available at the pavilion and trailheads.

• Pigeon Roost Trail Hike: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 1. Park Interpreter Chris will lead a hike on the 4.1-mile Dry Creek Loop of Pigeon Roost Trail, which is considered moderately difficult. Dress in layers and wear sturdy hiking shoes. Be sure to bring water as well. Meet at the Pigeon Roost Trailhead on Hwy 12, .6 miles east of the visitor center.

• Ozark Plateau Trail Hike: 11-11:45 a.m. or 2-2:45 p.m. Jan. 1. Do you know the destination of a trail? Do you know the purpose of "anting"? Join Park Interpreter Steve to learn more about YOUR park during this easy 0.25-mile hike on the barrier free Ozark Plateau Trail. Meet at the Education Pavilion near the visitor center.

• Historic Van Winkle Trail Hike: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Join Lori, a volunteer park interpreter, on an easy 0.5-mile hike on a barrier free trail through Historic Van Winkle Hollow and learn about Peter Van Winkle and his famous sawmill that was the largest in the entire state of Arkansas all through the 1870's. The area is on the National Register of Historic Places. Meet at the Van Winkle Trailhead, Hwy. 12, 1 ½ miles west of the visitor center.

• Shaddox Hollow Trail Hike: 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Join Park Interpreter Chris on this 1.5-mile, moderately difficult loop through Shaddox Hollow as we explore the Ozark hills. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Meet at the Shaddox Hollow trailhead, one mile down 303 North, from the Hwy. 12/303 N intersection.

Information; (479) 789-5000 or friendsofhobbs.com.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Arts Council

Ed Clifford, president and CEO of the Jones Trust and the Jones Center for Families, has been named the recipient of a 2022 Arkansas Arts Council Governor's Arts Award.

Clifford will receive the 2022 Arts Community Development Award at a ceremony in March. He is one of seven leaders across the state who've been selected for a 2022 Governor's Arts Award. Each year, the awards are given to Arkansans who've made significant contributions to maintaining, growing, and enhancing the arts in the state.

Clifford is a longtime visionary of utilizing the arts as a source of economic development and community building in Northwest Arkansas. He has served as President and CEO of The Jones Trust/The Jones Center since 2012.

After retiring from Walmart in 2001, Clifford was President and CEO of the Bentonville/Bella Vista Chamber of Commerce from 2001 to 2012. During this time of unprecedented growth in Northwest Arkansas, Clifford was a powerful voice who included the arts in everyday conversations as business and development strategies.

Clifford has connected organizations, artists, and ideas culminating in successful programs, services, and businesses in Northwest Arkansas for more than two decades. He has been an advocate for many arts organizations and provided extraordinary civic leadership and creative vision. He served on a number of boards, including the Arkansas Arts Council, Arkansans for the Arts, Mid-America Arts Alliance, Northwest Arkansas Council, and Scott Family Amazeum.

In his current role at The Jones Trust/The Jones Center, Clifford has helped ensure that The Jones Center and its Centers for Nonprofits are positioned to serve the region for generations to come. Recently, he's been instrumental in incorporating the arts into The Jones Center's 2021 Campus Vision Master Plan, currently underway to re-imagine and modernize the 52-acre Springdale campus.

Information: jonestrust.org.

Red Cross

As holiday celebrations continue, concern is rising for the nation's blood supply, which has now dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood transfusions for patients.

Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation's blood. The ongoing decline comes at a time of year when donations typically fall. Holiday get-togethers, school breaks and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout, potentially further compounding the situation.

In thanks, all who come to give through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. As an extra thank-you from the Red Cross, those who come to donate in January will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.