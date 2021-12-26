McKenzie Nicole PhillipsGarrison Reed Marshall

Wedding vows were exchanged by McKenzie Nicole Phillips and Garrison Reed Marshall at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in St. Edward Catholic Church. Officiating was the Rev. Joseph Friend, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Church, Morrilton, and St. Joseph Church, Center Ridge.

The bride is the daughter of Cathy Phillips of Rison and Kari and Paul Phillips of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Margo and Jim Strebe and the late Sylvia and Raymond Phillips, all of Little Rock, and Juanita and the late Maurice Gavin of Rison.

Janet and Matt Marshall of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Jere and the late Camelia Kernodle of Wynne and the late Janet and Thomas Marshall of Gilmer, Texas.

Church pews were marked with magnolia leaves and Christmas greenery. The altar held a small vase with six white roses in remembrance of deceased grandparents.

Music was by organist Phillip Quick. Scripture readers were Millie and Adelaide Bricker of Rogers, cousins of the bride.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a strapless ballgown of Mikado silk with a V-notched bodice and an illusion back embellished with floral appliques. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of white hydrangeas, roses, snowflake chrysanthemums and ranunculus.

Serving as the bride's maids of honor were Hallie Phillips of Little Rock and Kennedy Phillips of Fayetteville, sisters of the bride.

Bridesmaids were Sarah Davis of Carrollton, Texas; Brady Escovedo, Emily Grace Fitz, Susan Hoyt, Brooke Lea, Tiffany Maxwell, Laura Beth Smith and Amy Womack, all of Little Rock; Hannah Hollenberg of Rochester, Minn.; and Madison Hall of Rogers. They wore one-shoulder gowns of crepe-backed satin with a juniper overlay and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Also assisting the bride were Alex Otwell of Little Rock and Caroline Otwell of Fayetteville, cousins of the bride.

Reece Marshall of Fayetteville was his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Raymond Baxter of Orlando, Fla.; Walker Crank, Matthew Damrow, Ashton Harper, Jack Hopkins, Alex Sadler, Scott Scruggs and Jake White, all of Little Rock; Brendon Norris of Fayetteville; Taylor Wallace of Pea Ridge; and Hayden Ward of North Little Rock. Ring bearer was Luke McAllister of Sherwood.

A reception was held at Arkopolis on the 30th floor of the Regions Bank Building. The head table held tall arrangements of branches with white flowers and hanging candles. The guest tables had smaller versions of the head table arrangement with flowers and floating candles.

The bride has a master's degree in communication disorders from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and is a speech language pathologist for the Maumelle Charter Elementary School.

The groom is also a UA graduate and has a bachelor's degree in agricultural business. He is a fixed income analyst for Crews & Associates Inc.

The couple will take a short trip to New York following the wedding and plan a wedding trip to Europe in the summer. They will live in Little Rock.