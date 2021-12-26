OPINION | LET'S TALK: New Year's resolutions for 2022





What? Another new year already? But we were having such fun!

That, or we were holding on to our fastened seat belts, trying to survive the bumpy night-ride that was 2021 ... a year that, like 2020, warrants its own pin-on button. The mental whiplash from the events of this year have been enough to prompt many of us survivors to yearn for the neck braces of peace, sanity, unity and stability.

But we know how it goes ... we may not be able to change the circumstances, but it's possible for us to work to change (or at least get a grip on) ourselves to keep from going nuts at worst and, at best, get some new perspectives and leases on life as we view things through clearer lenses.

That being said, the Talkmistress would once more like to offer a little help in the form of ...

SUGGESTED NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS

For 2022, resolve ...

◼️ To not give up on newspapers. (OK, I guess this suggested "reso" could be perceived as being given with an ulterior motive. Let's move on.)

◼️ To choose your battles wisely and with care (I'm making this suggestion a fixed feature). Specifically, don't get caught up in online "comment fights" or face-to-face fist fights with discord-sowing trolls and those whose minds you can't change.

◼️ Taking the aforementioned resolution a bit further ... to carefully weigh your desire to prove a point, and the chances of successfully doing so, against the extent to which you are willing to go to prove it. Take the proverbial "Florida man," Adam Jenne, who recently made the news because he has flown wearing a woman's red thong panty as a mask to show how dumb he thought airline mask mandates are ... giving no thought, apparently, to how dumb he looked with a thong on his face. (Jenne, who was kicked off a plane and banned by United Airlines, compared himself to Rosa Parks in taking his stance. Rosa, however, was tired and simply refused to give up her seat to obey a racist law. She didn't, say, paint herself with white paint to prove the unfairness of the law.)

◼️ To put yourself in the shoes of the other person before you scoff at, mock or judge that person. There's more than enough crazy misfortune and drastic life shifts to go around, and what some call karma seems to be working overtime these days.

◼️ To keep up with loved ones while you have access to them. ('Nuff said.)

◼️ To always remember that it ain't over 'til it's over ... and I don't just mean covid-19. The returns of "Bennifer," "Home Alone" mania, unions and platform heels are deposits of proof that all that we think is dead ain't necessarily gone.

◼️ To be unafraid to ask for big things -- you just might get them, or at least some form of them. I was reminded of this not by a Florida man, but a Florida boy: 10-year-old Jonah Simons of Parkland, who last year asked Santa Claus via letter for a covid-19 cure, and this year, after thanking him for the vaccine (shhhh -- no arguing about the value of this perceived answer to a Christmas wish), asked, "Can I please have a Santa costume to spread your joy around the world?" We church folk could stand to take such requests up a notch.

◼️ To be on guard and not underestimate the persistence of social-media impersonators and "message request" senders ... who you'd think by now would have bugged off, figuring people are surely on to them by now.

◼️ Ditto for the never-ending stream of bitcoin wizards who always want to connect on Instagram.

◼️ Not to put yourself through the frustration of trying to herd cats, literally or figuratively.

◼️ To not give up on happy endings -- something those U.S. missionaries in Haiti, who took matters into their own hands to escape kidnappers, would doubtless suggest. (Thanks, God, for your "yes" answer to prayers on that situation.)

◼️ To look for similarities between you and others, rather than dwell on, and hate because of, the differences. Take a cue from Air Force Capts. Maysaa Ouza (Muslim) and Joe Hochheiser (Jewish), whose friendship was featured a Dec. 14 at CBSnews.com.

◼️ To watch the commercials. They really have become the most entertaining thing on television.

◼️ To pay the good deeds forward ... so that they'll spread faster than covid's omicron mutant.

◼️ To bypass those old resolutions to stop smoking/drinking, lose weight, save money, get organized ... and just resolve to take small bites, one day at a time, to up your self-control incrementally and enhance your life.

◼️ To be harmlessly silly or contrary every once in a while ... eat dessert first, wear your jammie pants to the store, wear kinky boots even if you're over 50, dance in the Walmart aisle, color your hair blue (but get professional help with that), have rolling office-chair races at work. You only live once.

