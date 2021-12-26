NFL Week 16 capsules

Lions at Falcons

Noon

LINE Falcons by 7

SERIES Lions lead 25-13; Lions def. Falcons 23-22 on Oct. 25, 2020

LAST WEEK Lions def. Cardinals 30-12; Falcons lost to 49ers 31-13

ON OFFENSE

LIONS;VS.;FALCONS

(17) 111.5;RUSHING;89.0 (27)

(25) 201.6;PASSING;224.4 (18)

(25) 313.2;TOTAL;313.4 (24)

(28) 17.4;SCORING;18.4 (26)

ON DEFENSE

LIONS;VS.;FALCONS

(28) 133.0;RUSHING;120.3 (22)

(25) 247.5;PASSING;246.6 (24)

(29) 380.5;TOTAL;366.9 (26)

(26) 26.1;SCORING;27.4 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH Lions RB Craig Reynolds (37-195 rushing) has filled in nicely the past 2 weeks with injuries sidelining D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

Buccaneers at Panthers

Noon

LINE Buccaneers by 10

SERIES Panthers lead 24-17; Buccaneers def. Panthers 46-23 on Nov. 15, 2020

LAST WEEK Buccaneers lost to Saints 9-0; Panthers lost to Bills 31-14

ON OFFENSE

BUCCANEERS;VS.;PANTHERS

(25) 97.6;RUSHING;112.6 (16)

(1) 304.9;PASSING;195.4 (29)

(2) 402.4;TOTAL;308.1 (28)

(1) 29.3;SCORING;19.4 (25)

ON DEFENSE

BUCCANEERS;VS.;PANTHERS

(3) 89.0;RUSHING;115.6 (19)

(21) 244.6;PASSING;178.8 (2)

(12) 333.6;TOTAL;294.4 (2)

(14) 21.9;SCORING;22.4 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH Bucs QB Tom Brady, who is coming off a shutout loss to the Saints. Bucs are without top WR Chris Godwin and starting RB Leonard Fournette.

Ravens at Bengals

Noon

LINE Bengals by 7

SERIES Ravens lead 27-24; Bengals def. Ravens 41-17 on Oct. 24

LAST WEEK Ravens lost to Packers 31-30; Bengals def. Broncos 15-10

ON OFFENSE

RAVENS;VS.;BENGALS

(3) 144.7;RUSHING;109.0 (20)

(12) 240.9;PASSING;241.9 (11)

(5) 385.6;TOTAL;350.9 (15)

(16) 23.9;SCORING;26.4 (9)

ON DEFENSE

RAVENS;VS.;BENGALS

(1) 86.2;RUSHING;95.9 (4)

(31) 264.9;PASSING;249.8 (26)

(19) 351.1;TOTAL;345.7 (16)

(20) 22.5;SCORING;21.6 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Ravens TE Mark Andrews is the second player at his position to record at least 10 catches, 100 receiving yards and a TD in consecutive games.

Chargers at Texans

Noon

LINE Chargers by 10 1/2

SERIES Chargers lead 5-2; Texans def. Chargers 27-20 on Sept. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK Chargers lost to Chiefs 34-28 in OT; Texans def. Jaguars 30-16

ON OFFENSE

CHARGERS;VS.;TEXANS

(18) 111.1;RUSHING;77.4 (32)

(5) 277.1;PASSING;188.0 (31)

(4) 388.3;TOTAL;265.4 (32)

(7) 27.1;SCORING;14.8 (31)

ON DEFENSE

CHARGERS;VS.;TEXANS

(29) 136.8;RUSHING;145.0 (32)

(10) 221.8;PASSING;233.4 (14)

(22) 358.6;TOTAL;378.4 (28)

(27) 26.4;SCORING;26.6 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Chargers QB Justin Hebert (4,058 passing, 32 TDs) has thrown for more than 300 yards in his past 3 road games. Chargers 4-2 on the road.

Rams at Vikings

Noon

LINE Rams by 3

SERIES Vikings lead 27-17-2; Rams def. Vikings on Sept. 27, 2018

LAST WEEK Vikings def. Bears 17-9; Rams def. Seahawks 20-10

ON OFFENSE

RAMS;VS.;VIKINGS

(24) 99.1;RUSHING;123.8 (9)

(4) 281.7;PASSING;252.6 (10)

(6) 380.8;TOTAL;376.4 (8)

(5) 27.6;SCORING;25.8 (12)

ON DEFENSE

RAMS;VS.;VIKINGS

(6) 99.1;RUSHING;128.5 (27)

(16) 238.4;PASSING;252.1 (29)

(14) 337.6;TOTAL;380.6 (30)

(11) 21.6;SCORING;24.4 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (1,067 yards, 6 TDs) won't play after getting placed on the reserve/covid-19 list, leaving Alexander Mattison (432, 2) as the lead back.

Bills at Patriots

Noon (CBS)

LINE Patriots by 1 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead 77-45-1; Patriots def. Bills 14-10 on Dec. 6

LAST WEEK Bills def. Panthers 31-14; Patriots lost to Colts 27-17

ON OFFENSE

BILLS;VS.;PATRIOTS

(12) 120.9;RUSHING;120.5 (13)

(7) 257.0;PASSING;227.4 (17)

(7) 377.9;TOTAL;347.9 (16)

(4) 28.1;SCORING; 26.2 (10)

ON DEFENSE

BILLS;VS.;PATRIOTS

(16) 112.4;RUSHING;122.4 (24)

(1) 175.6;PASSING;185.1 (3)

(1) 287.9;TOTAL;307.5 (3)

(2) 17.4;SCORING;16.2 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH The Patriots game plan. Rookie QB Mac Jones (3,168 passing yards, 18 TDs) attempted 3 passes in adverse conditions when the teams met 3 weeks ago.

Jaguars at Jets

Noon

LINE Jets by 1 1/2

SERIES Jaguars lead 8-7; Jaguars def. Jets 29-15 on Oct. 27, 2019

LAST WEEK Jaguars lost to 30-16; Jets lost to Dolphins 31-24

ON OFFENSE

JAGUARS;VS.;JETS

(22) 103.0;RUSHING;85.4 (30)

(28) 199.6;PASSING;229.4 (15)

(31) 302.6;TOTAL;314.9 (22)

(32) 14.0;SCORING;17.9 (27)

ON DEFENSE

JAGUARS;VS.;JETS

(17) 112.8;RUSHING;141.9 (30)

(17) 239.0;PASSING;249.9 (27)

(20) 351.8;TOTAL;391.8 (32)

(27) 26.4;SCORING;30.6 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH Struggling rookie QBs Zach Wilson (Jets) and Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars). Lawrence has thrown 1 TD pass in his past 7 games.

Giants at Eagles

Noon (Fox)

LINE Eagles by 10

SERIES Eagles lead 88-87-2; Giants def. Eagles on Nov. 28

LAST WEEK Eagles def. Washington 27-17; Giants lost to Cowboys 21-6

ON OFFENSE

GIANTS;VS.;EAGLES

(26) 96.4;RUSHING;165.6 (1)

(20) 215.1;PASSING;202.3 (24)

(27) 311.4;TOTAL;367.9 (11)

(30) 17.0;SCORING;26.0 (11)

ON DEFENSE

GIANTS;VS.;EAGLES

(26) 125.0;RUSHING;106.1 (10)

(19) 241.7;PASSING;223.3 (11)

(25) 366.7;TOTAL;329.4 (11)

(21) 23.6;SCORING;22.0 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Miles Sanders (103, 709 rushing) is coming off consecutive 100-yard games for the Eagles. Sanders leads the league in yards per carry (6.1).

Bears at Seahawks

3:05 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 6 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 11-7; Bears def. Seahawks 24-17 on Sept. 17, 2018

LAST WEEK Seahawks lost to Rams 20-10; Bears lost to Vikings 17-9

ON OFFENSE

BEARS;VS.;SEAHAWKS

(8) 125.2;RUSHING;102.6 (23)

(32) 182.1;PASSING;200.7 (27)

(29) 307.4;TOTAL;303.4 (30)

(29) 17.1;SCORING;20.1 (24)

ON DEFENSE

BEARS;VS.;SEAHAWKS

(23) 120.9;RUSHING;116.5 (21)

(4) 205.4;PASSING;273.9 (32)

(9) 326.2;TOTAL;390.4 (31)

(24) 24.9;SCORING;20.1 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Veteran QB Nick Foles will make his first start of the season for the Bears. Andy Dalton has been ruled out with a groin injury and rookie Justin Fields is dealing with an ankle injury.

Steelers at Chiefs

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 9 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 23-12; Chiefs def. Steelers 42-37 on Sept. 16, 2018

LAST WEEK Steelers def. Titans 19-13; Chiefs def. Chargers 34-28 in OT

ON OFFENSE

STEELERS;VS.;CHIEFS

(31) 84.6;RUSHING;109.9 (19)

(14) 232.9;PASSING;287.4 (2)

(21) 317.5;TOTAL;397.2 (3)

(20) 20.8;SCORING;27.5 (6)

ON DEFENSE

STEELERS;VS.;CHIEFS

(31) 143.9;RUSHING;115.6 (19)

(12) 223.6;PASSING;250.9 (28)

(27) 367.5;TOTAL;366.4 (24)

(22) 23.9;SCORING;21.1 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Noah Gray (4 catches, 18 yards) is next in line at TE for the Chiefs, who may be without Travis Kelce (1,066 receiving, 7 TDs). Kelce is on the reserve/covid-19 list.

Broncos at Raiders

3:25 p.m.

LINE Broncos by 1

SERIES Raiders lead 68-54-2; Raiders def. Broncos 34-24 on Oct. 17

LAST WEEK Raiders def. Browns 16-14; Broncos lost to Bengals 15-10

ON OFFENSE

BRONCOS;VS.;RAIDERS

(9) 123.8;RUSHING;85.6 (29)

(19) 217.4;PASSING;283.7 (3)

(18) 341.2;TOTAL;369.3 (10)

(21) 20.4;SCORING;21.4 (18)

ON DEFENSE

BRONCOS;VS.;RAIDERS

(11) 106.6;RUSHING;122.7 (25)

(6) 212.7;PASSING;225.3 (13)

(4) 319.4;TOTAL;348.0 (17)

(2) 17.4;SCORING;26.7 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Broncos QB Drew Lock gets his first start of the season in place of Teddy Bridgewater. Lock threw for a career-high 339 yards and 2 TDs in Week 17 start last season.

Washington at Cowboys

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Cowboys by 10

SERIES Cowboys lead 74-47-2; Cowboys def. Washington 27-20 on Dec. 12

LAST WEEK Cowboys def. Giants 21-6; Washington lost to Eagles 27-17

ON OFFENSE

WASHINGTON;VS.;COWBOYS

(14) 118.3;RUSHING;128.2 (6)

(21) 210.9;PASSING;275.1 (6)

(20) 329.1;TOTAL;403.3 (1)

(23) 20.2;SCORING;28.6 (2)

ON DEFENSE

WASHINGTON;VS.;COWBOYS

(8) 103.9;RUSHING;111.2 (15)

(30) 260.6;PASSING;245.6 (23)

(23) 364.6;TOTAL;356.9 (21)

(25) 25.1;SCORING;20.9 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Rookie RB Jaret Patterson (41-155 rushing, 1 TD) is in line to be lead back for Washington with Antonio Gibson (toe) questionable and J.D. McKissic (concussion) on IR.

Dolphins at Saints

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Dolphins by 3

SERIES Tied at 6-6; Saints def. Dolphins 20-0 on Oct. 1, 2017

LAST WEEK Dolphins def. Jets 31-24; Saints def. Buccaneers 9-0

ON OFFENSE

DOLPHINS;VS.;SAINTS

(28) 86.6;RUSHING;117.1 (15)

(16) 228.1;PASSING;194.6 (30)

(23) 314.7;TOTAL;311.7 (26)

(21) 20.4;SCORING;22.4 (17)

ON DEFENSE

DOLPHINS;VS.;SAINTS

(7) 103.7;RUSHING;96.6 (5)

(22) 245.4;PASSING;240.2 (18)

(18) 349.1;TOTAL;336.9 (13)

(17) 22.3;SCORING;20.4 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa vs. a Saints defense that sacked Tampa Bay's Tom Brady 4 times and forced 2 turnovers in 9-0 shutout win.