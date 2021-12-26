NFL Week 16 capsules

Lions at Falcons
Noon
LINE Falcons by 7
SERIES Lions lead 25-13; Lions def. Falcons 23-22 on Oct. 25, 2020
LAST WEEK Lions def. Cardinals 30-12; Falcons lost to 49ers 31-13
ON OFFENSE
LIONS;VS.;FALCONS
(17) 111.5;RUSHING;89.0 (27)
(25) 201.6;PASSING;224.4 (18)
(25) 313.2;TOTAL;313.4 (24)
(28) 17.4;SCORING;18.4 (26)
ON DEFENSE
LIONS;VS.;FALCONS
(28) 133.0;RUSHING;120.3 (22)
(25) 247.5;PASSING;246.6 (24)
(29) 380.5;TOTAL;366.9 (26)
(26) 26.1;SCORING;27.4 (31)
WHAT TO WATCH Lions RB Craig Reynolds (37-195 rushing) has filled in nicely the past 2 weeks with injuries sidelining D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.
Buccaneers at Panthers
Noon
LINE Buccaneers by 10
SERIES Panthers lead 24-17; Buccaneers def. Panthers 46-23 on Nov. 15, 2020
LAST WEEK Buccaneers lost to Saints 9-0; Panthers lost to Bills 31-14
ON OFFENSE
BUCCANEERS;VS.;PANTHERS
(25) 97.6;RUSHING;112.6 (16)
(1) 304.9;PASSING;195.4 (29)
(2) 402.4;TOTAL;308.1 (28)
(1) 29.3;SCORING;19.4 (25)
ON DEFENSE
BUCCANEERS;VS.;PANTHERS
(3) 89.0;RUSHING;115.6 (19)
(21) 244.6;PASSING;178.8 (2)
(12) 333.6;TOTAL;294.4 (2)
(14) 21.9;SCORING;22.4 (18)
WHAT TO WATCH Bucs QB Tom Brady, who is coming off a shutout loss to the Saints. Bucs are without top WR Chris Godwin and starting RB Leonard Fournette.
Ravens at Bengals
Noon
LINE Bengals by 7
SERIES Ravens lead 27-24; Bengals def. Ravens 41-17 on Oct. 24
LAST WEEK Ravens lost to Packers 31-30; Bengals def. Broncos 15-10
ON OFFENSE
RAVENS;VS.;BENGALS
(3) 144.7;RUSHING;109.0 (20)
(12) 240.9;PASSING;241.9 (11)
(5) 385.6;TOTAL;350.9 (15)
(16) 23.9;SCORING;26.4 (9)
ON DEFENSE
RAVENS;VS.;BENGALS
(1) 86.2;RUSHING;95.9 (4)
(31) 264.9;PASSING;249.8 (26)
(19) 351.1;TOTAL;345.7 (16)
(20) 22.5;SCORING;21.6 (11)
WHAT TO WATCH Ravens TE Mark Andrews is the second player at his position to record at least 10 catches, 100 receiving yards and a TD in consecutive games.
Chargers at Texans
Noon
LINE Chargers by 10 1/2
SERIES Chargers lead 5-2; Texans def. Chargers 27-20 on Sept. 22, 2019
LAST WEEK Chargers lost to Chiefs 34-28 in OT; Texans def. Jaguars 30-16
ON OFFENSE
CHARGERS;VS.;TEXANS
(18) 111.1;RUSHING;77.4 (32)
(5) 277.1;PASSING;188.0 (31)
(4) 388.3;TOTAL;265.4 (32)
(7) 27.1;SCORING;14.8 (31)
ON DEFENSE
CHARGERS;VS.;TEXANS
(29) 136.8;RUSHING;145.0 (32)
(10) 221.8;PASSING;233.4 (14)
(22) 358.6;TOTAL;378.4 (28)
(27) 26.4;SCORING;26.6 (29)
WHAT TO WATCH Chargers QB Justin Hebert (4,058 passing, 32 TDs) has thrown for more than 300 yards in his past 3 road games. Chargers 4-2 on the road.
Rams at Vikings
Noon
LINE Rams by 3
SERIES Vikings lead 27-17-2; Rams def. Vikings on Sept. 27, 2018
LAST WEEK Vikings def. Bears 17-9; Rams def. Seahawks 20-10
ON OFFENSE
RAMS;VS.;VIKINGS
(24) 99.1;RUSHING;123.8 (9)
(4) 281.7;PASSING;252.6 (10)
(6) 380.8;TOTAL;376.4 (8)
(5) 27.6;SCORING;25.8 (12)
ON DEFENSE
RAMS;VS.;VIKINGS
(6) 99.1;RUSHING;128.5 (27)
(16) 238.4;PASSING;252.1 (29)
(14) 337.6;TOTAL;380.6 (30)
(11) 21.6;SCORING;24.4 (23)
WHAT TO WATCH Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (1,067 yards, 6 TDs) won't play after getting placed on the reserve/covid-19 list, leaving Alexander Mattison (432, 2) as the lead back.
Bills at Patriots
Noon (CBS)
LINE Patriots by 1 1/2
SERIES Patriots lead 77-45-1; Patriots def. Bills 14-10 on Dec. 6
LAST WEEK Bills def. Panthers 31-14; Patriots lost to Colts 27-17
ON OFFENSE
BILLS;VS.;PATRIOTS
(12) 120.9;RUSHING;120.5 (13)
(7) 257.0;PASSING;227.4 (17)
(7) 377.9;TOTAL;347.9 (16)
(4) 28.1;SCORING; 26.2 (10)
ON DEFENSE
BILLS;VS.;PATRIOTS
(16) 112.4;RUSHING;122.4 (24)
(1) 175.6;PASSING;185.1 (3)
(1) 287.9;TOTAL;307.5 (3)
(2) 17.4;SCORING;16.2 (1)
WHAT TO WATCH The Patriots game plan. Rookie QB Mac Jones (3,168 passing yards, 18 TDs) attempted 3 passes in adverse conditions when the teams met 3 weeks ago.
Jaguars at Jets
Noon
LINE Jets by 1 1/2
SERIES Jaguars lead 8-7; Jaguars def. Jets 29-15 on Oct. 27, 2019
LAST WEEK Jaguars lost to 30-16; Jets lost to Dolphins 31-24
ON OFFENSE
JAGUARS;VS.;JETS
(22) 103.0;RUSHING;85.4 (30)
(28) 199.6;PASSING;229.4 (15)
(31) 302.6;TOTAL;314.9 (22)
(32) 14.0;SCORING;17.9 (27)
ON DEFENSE
JAGUARS;VS.;JETS
(17) 112.8;RUSHING;141.9 (30)
(17) 239.0;PASSING;249.9 (27)
(20) 351.8;TOTAL;391.8 (32)
(27) 26.4;SCORING;30.6 (32)
WHAT TO WATCH Struggling rookie QBs Zach Wilson (Jets) and Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars). Lawrence has thrown 1 TD pass in his past 7 games.
Giants at Eagles
Noon (Fox)
LINE Eagles by 10
SERIES Eagles lead 88-87-2; Giants def. Eagles on Nov. 28
LAST WEEK Eagles def. Washington 27-17; Giants lost to Cowboys 21-6
ON OFFENSE
GIANTS;VS.;EAGLES
(26) 96.4;RUSHING;165.6 (1)
(20) 215.1;PASSING;202.3 (24)
(27) 311.4;TOTAL;367.9 (11)
(30) 17.0;SCORING;26.0 (11)
ON DEFENSE
GIANTS;VS.;EAGLES
(26) 125.0;RUSHING;106.1 (10)
(19) 241.7;PASSING;223.3 (11)
(25) 366.7;TOTAL;329.4 (11)
(21) 23.6;SCORING;22.0 (15)
WHAT TO WATCH RB Miles Sanders (103, 709 rushing) is coming off consecutive 100-yard games for the Eagles. Sanders leads the league in yards per carry (6.1).
Bears at Seahawks
3:05 p.m.
LINE Seahawks by 6 1/2
SERIES Seahawks lead 11-7; Bears def. Seahawks 24-17 on Sept. 17, 2018
LAST WEEK Seahawks lost to Rams 20-10; Bears lost to Vikings 17-9
ON OFFENSE
BEARS;VS.;SEAHAWKS
(8) 125.2;RUSHING;102.6 (23)
(32) 182.1;PASSING;200.7 (27)
(29) 307.4;TOTAL;303.4 (30)
(29) 17.1;SCORING;20.1 (24)
ON DEFENSE
BEARS;VS.;SEAHAWKS
(23) 120.9;RUSHING;116.5 (21)
(4) 205.4;PASSING;273.9 (32)
(9) 326.2;TOTAL;390.4 (31)
(24) 24.9;SCORING;20.1 (4)
WHAT TO WATCH Veteran QB Nick Foles will make his first start of the season for the Bears. Andy Dalton has been ruled out with a groin injury and rookie Justin Fields is dealing with an ankle injury.
Steelers at Chiefs
3:25 p.m. (CBS)
LINE Chiefs by 9 1/2
SERIES Steelers lead 23-12; Chiefs def. Steelers 42-37 on Sept. 16, 2018
LAST WEEK Steelers def. Titans 19-13; Chiefs def. Chargers 34-28 in OT
ON OFFENSE
STEELERS;VS.;CHIEFS
(31) 84.6;RUSHING;109.9 (19)
(14) 232.9;PASSING;287.4 (2)
(21) 317.5;TOTAL;397.2 (3)
(20) 20.8;SCORING;27.5 (6)
ON DEFENSE
STEELERS;VS.;CHIEFS
(31) 143.9;RUSHING;115.6 (19)
(12) 223.6;PASSING;250.9 (28)
(27) 367.5;TOTAL;366.4 (24)
(22) 23.9;SCORING;21.1 (8)
WHAT TO WATCH Noah Gray (4 catches, 18 yards) is next in line at TE for the Chiefs, who may be without Travis Kelce (1,066 receiving, 7 TDs). Kelce is on the reserve/covid-19 list.
Broncos at Raiders
3:25 p.m.
LINE Broncos by 1
SERIES Raiders lead 68-54-2; Raiders def. Broncos 34-24 on Oct. 17
LAST WEEK Raiders def. Browns 16-14; Broncos lost to Bengals 15-10
ON OFFENSE
BRONCOS;VS.;RAIDERS
(9) 123.8;RUSHING;85.6 (29)
(19) 217.4;PASSING;283.7 (3)
(18) 341.2;TOTAL;369.3 (10)
(21) 20.4;SCORING;21.4 (18)
ON DEFENSE
BRONCOS;VS.;RAIDERS
(11) 106.6;RUSHING;122.7 (25)
(6) 212.7;PASSING;225.3 (13)
(4) 319.4;TOTAL;348.0 (17)
(2) 17.4;SCORING;26.7 (30)
WHAT TO WATCH Broncos QB Drew Lock gets his first start of the season in place of Teddy Bridgewater. Lock threw for a career-high 339 yards and 2 TDs in Week 17 start last season.
Washington at Cowboys
7:20 p.m. (NBC)
LINE Cowboys by 10
SERIES Cowboys lead 74-47-2; Cowboys def. Washington 27-20 on Dec. 12
LAST WEEK Cowboys def. Giants 21-6; Washington lost to Eagles 27-17
ON OFFENSE
WASHINGTON;VS.;COWBOYS
(14) 118.3;RUSHING;128.2 (6)
(21) 210.9;PASSING;275.1 (6)
(20) 329.1;TOTAL;403.3 (1)
(23) 20.2;SCORING;28.6 (2)
ON DEFENSE
WASHINGTON;VS.;COWBOYS
(8) 103.9;RUSHING;111.2 (15)
(30) 260.6;PASSING;245.6 (23)
(23) 364.6;TOTAL;356.9 (21)
(25) 25.1;SCORING;20.9 (7)
WHAT TO WATCH Rookie RB Jaret Patterson (41-155 rushing, 1 TD) is in line to be lead back for Washington with Antonio Gibson (toe) questionable and J.D. McKissic (concussion) on IR.
Dolphins at Saints
7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
LINE Dolphins by 3
SERIES Tied at 6-6; Saints def. Dolphins 20-0 on Oct. 1, 2017
LAST WEEK Dolphins def. Jets 31-24; Saints def. Buccaneers 9-0
ON OFFENSE
DOLPHINS;VS.;SAINTS
(28) 86.6;RUSHING;117.1 (15)
(16) 228.1;PASSING;194.6 (30)
(23) 314.7;TOTAL;311.7 (26)
(21) 20.4;SCORING;22.4 (17)
ON DEFENSE
DOLPHINS;VS.;SAINTS
(7) 103.7;RUSHING;96.6 (5)
(22) 245.4;PASSING;240.2 (18)
(18) 349.1;TOTAL;336.9 (13)
(17) 22.3;SCORING;20.4 (6)
WHAT TO WATCH Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa vs. a Saints defense that sacked Tampa Bay's Tom Brady 4 times and forced 2 turnovers in 9-0 shutout win.