BASKETBALL

Cavs coach signs extension

Cavaliers Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has received a multiyear contract extension for his role in the team's dramatic turnaround. Cleveland announced Bickerstaff's signing on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not released. ESPN reported Bickerstaff is under contract through the 2026-27 season. After winning just 22 games last season, the Cavs are 19-13 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. They recently won six consecutive games, but were hit with a covid-19 outbreak and had to place eight players in health protocols. The affable 42-year-old Bickerstaff took over when John Beilein walked away midway through the 2019 season. Prior to coaching in Cleveland, Bickerstaff was an interim coach in Houston and Memphis. The Cavs won only 19 games in Bickerstaff's abbreviated first season, but were showing great promise before the season was interrupted by the covid-19 pandemic. Cleveland was ravaged by injuries last season, and finished 22-50. Expectations were low heading into this season, but the arrival of rookie forward Evan Mobley, the No. 3 overall draft pick, and veteran guard Ricky Rubio have been huge factors in the Cavs' rise.

FOOTBALL

Eagles coach clears protocols

Philadelphia Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni has cleared the NFL's covid-19 testing protocol and will be on the sideline for today's game against the New York Giants. The team said Sirianni returned to its facility on Saturday morning. The Eagles (7-7) are hoping to secure a playoff spot with a strong finish to the season. They have won two in a row and four of five overall. The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team's reserve/covid-19 list. The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles' high-powered offense in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams' 14 games this season.

TENNIS

Shapovalov positive for covid

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has announced he has tested positive for covid-19 after arriving in Sydney for the ATP Cup. The 22-year-old is one of the first overseas players to arrive in Australia and is part of Canada's team for the team-based tournament in Sydney from Jan. 1-9, ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne starting on Jan. 17. Shapovalov played last week at the World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, where he beat Rafael Nadal in the third-place playoff match.

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B Bickerstaff yells instructions to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 124-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)



Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B Bickerstaff, left, talks with Darius Garland in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

