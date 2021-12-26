100 years ago

Dec. 26, 1921

PARAGOULD -- James Jameson, 58, laborer, is at the local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds accidentally received yesterday morning. Jameson works as a section hand on the Paragould Southeastern railroad, and yesterday morning Otis Farmer, foreman of the crew, took his shotgun along. He had just shot at some ducks and was taking the shells from the gun, when one exploded, a portion of the load of shot striking Jameson in the chest. Jameson is not thought to be in a serious condition, as physicians think none of the shot penetrated the lungs.

50 years ago

Dec. 26, 1971

• A series of Great Decisions discussions will be presented this winter for the fourth consecutive season by KATV. ... Great Decisions is an annual study-discussion program on key foreign policy topics. ... It is sponsored by the Arkansas Gazette. ... The Arkansas Library Commission has suggested that the local libraries sponsor discussion groups as a public service.

25 years ago

Dec. 26, 1996

• The Arkansas State Police has distributed to churches more than 2,000 booklets with tips on how to prevent arson and other crimes. ... Since June, there have been seven suspicious church fires in Arkansas, said Bill Buford, agent in charge of the Little Rock office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The last fire occurred Nov. 1 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at Griffithville in White County. ... The Jewish Community Council Arson Relief Fund of Detroit will present $15,000 to help rebuild the Fredonia church at a ceremony Sunday at the Second Baptist Church of Lexa. ... The Jewish Community Council Arson Relief Fund was established last summer by the council and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, and represents contributions by individuals and fund-raising projects by area synagogues and organizations.

10 years ago

Dec. 26, 2011

ROGERS -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for partners willing to spend about $122,000 to restore the ruins of Monte Ne, which was Arkansas' third most popular resort town a century ago. If no partners are found within the next couple of months, the Corps will consider tearing down the largest remnant of the ghost resort, a three-story "tower" that was part of a 1910 hotel called Oklahoma Row. ... Historical significance is a requirement for a building to be on the National Register of Historic Places. Monte Ne in general was listed on the National Register in 1978, and Oklahoma Row in particular was listed on the National Register in 1992, according to the initial preservation plan. ... Monte Ne was Arkansas' third most-visited resort from 1900 to 1920, behind Hot Springs and Eureka Springs.