Patents awarded to Arkansans

Dec. 21, 2021

Patent 11,202,999 B1. Stirring System and Method of Use. Issued to Robert Harrison Jr. of Texarkana.

Patent 11,205,215 B2. Online Platform for Processing Merchandise Shipping. Issued to Courtland J. Halbrook of Centerton, Steve Simpson of Bentonville and Kim Haughn of Bella Vista. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,205,867 B2. Grid Array Connector System. Issued to Brian Keith Lloyd, Gregory Walz and Bruce Reed, all of Maumelle; Colby Waggener of Little Rock; Chitaou Tsai of Chandler, and Karen Hille of Camarillo, Calif. Assigned to Molex LLC of Lisle, Ill.

Patent 11,206,740 B2. High Voltage Power Module. Issued to Zachary Cole of Summers and Brandon Passmore of Fayetteville. Assigned to Cree Fayetteville Inc. of Fayetteville.