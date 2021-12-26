Plenty to enjoy with annual NWADG All-Area teams

The games have slowed temporarily, but our coverage of high school sports in Arkansas has not.

Beginning today, you'll find in these sports pages our Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Area Division I football team. It kicks off a week-long recognition of standout athletes in other fall sports like golf, tennis, cross country, volleyball, and concludes next Sunday with our Division II football team. The package includes portrait photos of the top award winners and a brief summary of their accomplishments in each sport during the fall season. We'll do it again with our winter and spring sports in 2022.

There were many highlights in football this season, including Fayetteville's turnaround from a team that won four games in 2020 to one that finished 10-3 and reached the state championship game in Class 7A. For me, I can't remember covering games with more dramatic finishes in consecutive weeks than the two I witnessed at Harmon Field during the playoffs. The situation looked dire for Fayetteville in the quarterfinals after the Bulldogs fell behind 27-6 in the third quarter against Cabot. But Fayetteville stormed back to win the game 34-27.

The comeback was led by Isaiah Sategna, our NWA Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year in Division I, who caught 17 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown. The drama continued the following week in the semifinals when Graham Witte kicked a 40-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in a 29-21 victory over Conway.

There were plenty of other highlights for Fayetteville, which won the 7A-West Conference championship after beating Bentonville to end the Tigers' 35-game conference win streak. But leave it to Casey Dick, our NWA Democrat-Gazette Division I Coach of the Year, to put in perspective what this year in high school sports truly meant.

"It was nice just to get back to a normal routine with the kids," Dick said in reference to 2020, when sports throughout the country was disrupted because of the Covid-19 pandemic. "We didn't have to wear a mask and we had a normal spring and a normal summer and we had a lot of valuable reps. That led to a better quality of football, not just for us, but for everybody."

You may be surprised to learn what the young athletes on our All-Area teams most often say about the year just completed. Instead of citing a particular victory, a particular play or an award, the players often cite the friends they made during the year while playing sports. The bus rides, the hotel stays, the laughs, and, of course, the cries.

Happens every year and it is wonderful to hear.

University of Arkansas fans should be thrilled Sategna and Kaden Henley of Shiloh Christian will continue their football careers with the Razorbacks. But we're just as excited for our athletes who signed with colleges from out of state, like Kaiden Turner with Indiana and Chas Nimrod with Tennessee.

So, please take a few minutes each day to view the pictures and read the capsules about our Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Area teams in football, golf, tennis, cross country, and volleyball.

This is our team, but they're your kids. We know you are proud.