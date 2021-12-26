Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Nov. 29-Dec.3.

West Wood Apartments, LLC to Crossing At Nandina, LP; LR 5407 Realty, LLC Pt NW NW & Pt SW NW 8-1S-13W, $25,975,000.

McCain Park Apts., LLC to Timbers At Lakewood, LP Ls5F & 5G B1, McCain Mall, $25,025,000.

Little Rock Midtown, LP to Midtown Lodging, LLC L3, The District At Midtown, $1,710,601.

Terravet AH Little Rock, LLC to Gray Whale, LLC 290 Smokey Lane, North Little Rock, L1, Hunter Industrial, $1,600,000.

Sultana's Property, LLC to A To Z Holdings, LLC 13901 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, L2, Parkway II Commercial Tract A, $1,500,000.

Peter Han; Ruth Han to Derek Turner; Shannon Turner, 17 Chenal Downs Blvd., Little Rock L29, Chenal Downs $1,400,000.

The Skyline Commons, LLP to JG Topeka Tic De, LLC L1, Vue On Riverfront, $999,249.

Mark Tait; Jennifer Tait to John N. Moss; Kristie Moss, 38 Orle Circle, Little Rock, L18 B113, Chenal Valley, $995,000.

Mary Chaffee Baskin; Baskin Family Revocable Living Trust to Gordon Brown; Janna Brown, 2 Live Oaks Court, Little Rock, Ls15-16, Live Oaks, $675,000.

Adam James Cole to James Holland Keet, IV; Stephanie Keet, 25 Valley Estates Drive, Little Rock, L25, Pleasant Valley Estates, $669,000m

J.A. Riggs Tractor Company to Jenstar Of Arkansas, L1, Hale, $627,132.

Pinnacle Property Investments, LLC to West 59th Street MHP, LLC, Pt NW NW 30-1N-12W, $625,000.

Alan Cochran; Alan J Cochran 2010 Trust to Jaime Singh; Jason Paris, 11000 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, L82 B1, Walton Heights, $625,000.

Morris Arnold; Gail Arnold; Gail K. Fellinger to Mark Christopher Mangum; Gabrielle Stanifer Mangum, 4917 E. Crestwood Drive, Little Rock, Plot 13, Prospect Terrace $625,000.

LKS Investments, LLC to Rashaun Wilburd, 1100-1102 Ruth Ann Drive, Jacksonville, Ls21-30, Briarfield Section IV; Ls16A & 16B, Eastview Phase IV-A, $575,000.

Richard S. McIlroy; Jill M. McIlroy (dec'd) to Scott Jedlicka; Tiffani Jedlicka, 4 Huntington Road, Little Rock, L65, Foxcroft $566,600 12/3/21

L & R Homes, LLC to Lynsie Jo Izzard; Bradley Ryan Izzard 2124 Little Ridge Court, Sherwood. L3 B16, Stonehill Phase 7 $565,000 12/2/21

Regions Bank to Nancy H. Benton; The Nancy H. Benton Living Trust,L4 B6, Pleasant Valley, $559,500.

Arvest Bank to Diamant Properties, LLC Lot A, Cameron Replat- Park Hill NLR; L12 B17, Park Hill NLR, $550,000.

Summit Properties-Landmark, LLC to Colbcar, LLC Pt NW NE 29-1S-12W, $550,000.

Hartness Construction Company, Inc. to Justin Brent Keener; Leigh Scanlon Keener 6218 Longwood Road, Cammack Village, L260, Cammack Woods, $550,000.

William T. Marshall; Peggy T. Marshall to David L. McCullough; Crata L. Castleberry, Lot B-2 B13, Chenal Valley, $530,000.

Cheryl Shuffield; The Brenda M. Fulkerson Charitable Remainder Trust to John Williams; Heather Williams Pt S/2 NE & Pt N/2 SE 19, Pt NW SW 20-1N-10W, $524,640.

Drew Hester Construction, Inc. to AJF Properties, LLC, 5501 Scenic Drive, Little Rock, L10, Grandview, $495,000.

Walter M. Day; Christin M. Day to Zachary Truemper; Pamela Truemper, 16 Osage Cove, Maumelle. L107, Osage Falls, $490,000.

Mike Kuhn Construction, Inc. to Wiggins Family Real Estate Holdings, LLC 812 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L19 B8, Wildwood Place, $485,657.

David Cash to David Sargent Unit 601, River Market Tower HPR, $468,000.

5319 Country Club Blvd., LLC to Stephen C. Engstrom; Rebecca M. Engstrom, L47, Prospect Terrace, $460,000.

Covenant Ministry International; Covenant Ministry to First Assembly Of God North Little Rock, Inc., L7 B1, West Commercial, $450,000.

Paula D. Thompson to Matthew S. Smith; Alexandria Arnone Smith, 2911 N. Fillmore St, Little Rock, Ls3-4 B9, Park View, $440,000.

Erasmo J. Reyes; Rowena Reyes to Marsha Lynn Burleson, 28 Club Manor Drive, Maumelle, L4 B3, Maumelle Club Manor, $428,000.

Janna Vandiver-Brown; Gordon Brown; Elanie Adams; Larry Adams to Donald Quentin Springfield, 67 Commentry Drive, Little Rock, L12 B82, Chenal Valley, $425,000.

James M. Grover; Helen Susan Grover to Autumn Wyeth, 11700 Southridge Drive, Little Rock, L2 B4, Walton Heights, $420,000.

Cindy Stear to Frank Joseph Thomas, III, 3101 Stonehill Drive, Sherwood, L97 B4, Stonehill Phase VI, $420,000.

Anita Kay Strange; Sammie P. Strange, Jr. to David Raath; Jennifer Raath, 16 Chemin Court, Little Rock, L9 B70, Chenal Valley, $415,000.

Andy C. Smith; Tracy S. Smith to Jodie Goens; Douglas Goens 1 Ponca Point, Sherwood, L407, Indianhead Lake Estates Section C, $413,473.

5319 Country Club Blvd., LLC to Sarah A. King, 17145 N. Tyler St., Little Rock, L12 B3, Englewood, $410,000.

Christopher Johnson to Travis Bo Loftis; Quinn Alyson Loftis, 4 Country Place, Roland,, Pt SW NE 27-3N-14W, $405,000.

William Douglas Ford; Susan Joyce Ford; The Ford Family Revocable Trust to Christopher William Givens, 3 Combonne Court, Little Rock, L437, St Charles, $401,000.

Morris Belmon; Rachel Belmon to Justin Cook; Haley Cook, 9117 Meadow Gardens Circle, Sherwood, L26, Millers Glen, $390,900.

Roger B. Rasico; Christy J. Rasico to Sunny R. K. Singh; Sindhu Malapati, 3105 Woodsgate Drive, Little Rock, L18 B4, Woodland's Edge, $390,000.

Ray Properties, Inc. to Jireh, LLC, 6000 Commerce Court, Sherwood, L33R, Sherwood Commercial Park, $390,000.

Lillian Dee Davenport; The Davenport Living Trust to 5319 Country Club Blvd, LLC, L94, Overlook Park, $390,000.

Matthew Bridwell; Brandi Bridwell to Kyle Templet, 4 Sienna Lake Cove, Little Rock, L2 B1, Sienna Lake- Cooper Community, $385,000.

Randall L. Tilton; Kathy Tilton to Kassie Booker; Bethany Castleman, 2913 Justin Mathhews Drive, North Little Rock, L6A B40, Lakewood, $380,000.

Laura Hanson to Phuong Thi Tran, 2 Copper Circle, Little Rock, L87 B2, Copper Run Phase I, $379,900.

Frank Thomas, III; Jennifer D. Thomas to Andrew A. Creggett; Niki L. Cregett, 7915 Hillsboro Road, Mabelvale, Pt NW NE 14-1S-13W, $375,000.

Sue C. Voegele to Sarah D. Barrett; Dennis O. Barrett, L191, Miller's Crossing Phase 3, $373,000.

DB Development, LLC to Weldon Homes & Design, LLC, 5101 Gaines St, Little Rock, Ls1R, 2R, 3R, 8R, 9R, 10R, 11R & 12R B214, Original City Of Little Rock, $367,000.

Lee A. Smith; Karen A Smith (dec'd) to Jeanette Schwabe, 138 Bald Eagle Drive, Paron. L21, Eagle Ridge Estates Phase 2, $360,000.

Kimberly Tooman; Christopher A. Tooman to Joni Poindexter; Boyce Poindexter, 9516 Johnson Drive, Sherwood. L175, Miller's Crossing Phase 3, $359,900.

Daris W. Bright; Stacy A. Bright to Kavitha Doulager; Sridhar Kusuma, 112 Bouriese Circle, Maumelle, L1049, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $359,000.

Dickey Family Homes, LLC to Carla Moseley, L8 B25, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $358,800.

Ashley Sharp; Jason Fitzgerald to John Gassaway; Jill Gassaway, 8336 Windsor Valley Drive, North Little Rock, L39 B1, Windsor Valley, $350,000.

Dorothy C. Woodruff to Jerry Lee Lenderman, 5621 Chevaux Court, Little Rock, L30 B2, Chevaux Court Phase III, $350,000.

Chenal West Developers, Inc. to Pinnacle Property Investments, LLC Pt NW NW 30-1N-12W, $341,000.

Richard Lawrence Vassar; Rebecca P. Vassar to Edward A. Williams; Shannon E. Williams, 6 Putter Cove, Sherwood, L10, Fairway Park, $330,000.

Gwendolyn K. Pierce to Ian Hancock 516 Garden Valley Loop, Little Rock, L2 B1, The Gardens At Valley Falls, $329,000.

Chris Maris Custom Homes & Remodeling, LLC to Allen Westlake; Laura Westlake, 80 Valley Falls, Little Rock, L80, Valley Falls Estates Phase I, $325,000.

Carroll W. Bell, III; Amy C. Bell to Nathaniel Martin, 5 Sun Valley Cove, Maumelle. L83 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $325,000.

Richard Benton Hill; Rubinia C. Hill to Jason Ray Tuberville; Nicole Renee Keller L1, Lakeside Mountain (Formerly: The Farm), $320,000.

Joann W. Guresky to Mitchell McCray; Hazel McCray; Kevin D. McCray; Virginia Jo Bailey McCray, 1219 Eagle Pointe Drive, Little Rock, L19, Eagle Pointe, $320,000.

John Croval Knorr; Christine Greenwald Knorr to Rebecca B. Redus, 9617 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L6, Miller's Glen Phase 3, $319,000.

Julie A. Owens; Rebekah L. Hearne to Raegan Lynn Naegle, 22 Nob Hill Cove, Little Rock, L19, Oakcliff, $319,000.

Robert Paquette; Hannah Huthins Paquette to Steven Ussery, 5120 B. St., Little Rock, L14 B3, Pfeifer, $315,000.

Brianna Turner to Kathleen Lannom, 105 N. Plaza Drive, Little Rock, L47, Plaza Heights, $311,100.

Shelby J. Baker; Baker Living Trust to Henry W. Robison; Catherine Robison, 602 Big Creek Drive, Sherwood, L2 B32, Overbrook, $311,000.

Troy A. Stephens; Leslie A. Stephens to Christopher Rendeluk, 5 Clover Court, Little Rock, L284, Otter Creek Community Phase IIIA, $308,000.

Karen Fowler to L2F Ventures, LLC 131 Maumelle Valley Drive, Maumelle, L31 B1, Maumelle Valley Estates, $300,000.

Casey J. Brown; Rebecca D. Brown to Ryan Johnson; Amzi Ball 809 W. B Ave., North Little Rock, L22 B43, Park Hill NLR, $300,000.

Tommy Scott Construction, LLC to Julie Smothers, 1700 Vista Creek Drive, Sherwood, L4 B15, Creekside, $300,000.

Gary Buller; Julia Buller to Steven W. Smith, 209 Foxwood Drive, Jacksonville, L47, Foxwood Section A Phase II, $299,900.

Ronald Farrell; Patricia R. Farrell to Alyssa Outhay, 102 Cabanel Drive, Maumelle. L1200, The Quarters- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 20, $295,000.

Stacey Catherine Evans to Shalyn Breh Calaway; Sean Calaway, 101 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, L10, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $290,000.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Equity Trust Company/ Jiang Liu Roth IRA, 103 Rocky Valley Drive, Maumelle, L11 B8, Maumelle Valley Estates, $288,000.

Ronald J. Wheeler; Karen S. Wheeler to Meighan Renae Bonner, 24810 Lawson Road, Little Rock, Pt SE NW & Pt NE NW 18-1N-14W, $285,000.

William E. Stafford; Sherry R. Stafford to Darlynton Akpomudiare Adegor; Joyce Olajumoke Ajayi, 5 Aspen Cove, Maumelle. L9, North Ridge, $282,000.

Brandy L. Holley; David C. Holley to Jerry L. Morrison; Helen Morrison, 9 Bradley Cove, Maumelle,. L163, West Pointe, $281,000.

Graves Hearnsberger; Cheryl Hearnsberger to Allie Bullock; Kevin Bullock, 1604 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock, L199, Kingwood Place, $281,000.

David Lackey; Velma Lackey; Doris Walker; Darlene Lackey to Maciej Bielawski; Anetta E. Bielawski, 8813 & 8729 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock, Tract 7, Sutton, $280,000.

Lillian B. Price; Joshua Price to Shonta Dobbins, 32 Woodland Court, Jacksonville, L16, Woodland Heights, $280,000.

Endurance Capital Management, LLC to Otis Whitfield, Sr.; Janeelle Whitfield, 12420 Heinke Road, Mabelvale., Pt S/2 NE NE 15-1S-13W, $279,900.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Lindsey Chaplin; Taylor Woelfel, 14 Luke Court, Maumelle. L32, Carnahan Village, $279,900.

City Of Little Rock to Today's Power, Inc., E/2 NW 29-1N-11W, $277,500.

Matthew Samuel Smith to David Harrell Smith; DH Smith And LK Smith Trust, L10, Jefferson Heights-Cammack Village, $277,000.

Waterview Estates Phase VI And Phase VII, LLC to Nancy Hornaday, L71 B1, Waterview Estates Phase VI, $275,000.

Varennes Cove, LLC to Abul Kawsar Kamal; Farzana Siddiqui, L27 B98, Chenal Valley, $275,000.

Kenneth L. Grooms; Bettye Ernestine Grooms to Lance McKellips; Elizabeth McKellips, 902 Dyson Drive, Sherwood, L10 B2, Dyson, $270,000.

Jill Anne Harsch; Jill Anne Gassaway; John Gassaway to Rodney Johnson; Charlene Johnson, 2917 Rock Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L6 B14, Stonehill Phase V, $269,900.

Lance C. McKellips; Elizabeth F. McKellips to Daniel L. Sage, 1224 Commons Drive, Jacksonville, L26, Jamestown, $268,000.

Harold Bristow; Karen Bristow to Sunny Elizabeth Honea, 14315 Pride Valley Drive, Little Rock, L26 B9, Parkway Place, $267,500.

JC Tread Not, LLC to Lonnie Ray Beard, 512 Charles Bussey Ave., Little Rock, L11 B403, Lincoln & Zimmerman, $267,000.

Jeffrey Zern to Abby Brenneman, 722 N. Polk St., Little Rock, Ls19-20 B14, Lincoln Park, $258,000.

Andrew Andre Creggett to Mary Lou Latin, L4, Little Norfork, $250,000.

Progressive Construction Company, Inc. to Sandra Burnett, 9300 Tall Timber Blvd., Little Rock, L8, Pecan Lake Phase II, $250,000.

West Side Properties, Inc. to USA Storage Otter Creek, LLC Pt NE NW 8-1S-13W, $250,000.

William F. Linson, Jr.; Beverly Ann Linson to Joshua Dabney, 1513 Commerce St., Little Rock, L4 B62, Original City Of Little Rock, $250,000.

SFR3-000, LLC to Lashawnda Welcher; Earma Haynes, 6 Brookridge Cove, Little Rock, L92, Brookfield Section 4, $242,000.

Annette E. Turner; Myron Turner to Demetrius Rangle, 20 Cottage Court, North Little Rock, L9 B11, Green Hills, $240,000.

Lauri A. Wolfe; Gregory K. Wolfe (dec'd) to Samuel Thomas Rayburn; Shelly Rayburn, 15123 Wild Oak Lane, Roland, Pt SW SE 18-3N-14W, $240,000.

Kenya Green to Mechelle Purifoy, 5800 Flight Court, Jacksonville, L47, Base Meadows Phase 1B, $239,900.

Brown Ranch, LLC to Melissa B. Duncan, 2925 County Line Road, Little Rock, Pt SW NW 18-1N-14W, $239,000.

Timothy N. Hylton to Daffney D. Perkins, 149 Diamond Pointe Drive, Maumelle, L158, West Pointe, $237,000.

Winema L. Hill; Patrick Hill to Daniel Hollowell; Rendi Hollowell, 3533 Brundle Court, Sherwood, L43, Hearndon, $235,000.

Tina Gale Ussery to Timothy N. Hylton, 7303 Marche Lateral Road, North Little Rock, Pt NE NW 25-3N-13W, $235,000.

First South Capital, Inc. to Yui Wah Law; Snow Lah, 4212 N. Locust St., North Little Rock, L14 B56, Park Hill, NLR, $228,000.

Neha D. Thakkar; Mahadeva Prasad Chikkabbagilu Nanjappa; Chikka Mahadevaprasad to Steve Higgingotham, 12315 Woodbourne Drive, Little Rock, L36 B3, Cherry Creek, $227,000.

Cynthia J. Maddox; Wilburn L. Maddox (dec'd) to Madison Uhlig, 6912 Bethel Cutoff, Jacksonville, L3, H & H Phase I, $226,000.

Micah Dean Gay; Kali Tucker Gay to Andrew Mark Etherington; Laken Ashton Etherington, 1809 Landershire Lane, Sherwood, L8 B4, Northbrook, $226,000.

Robert Dale Devan; The Geraldine M. Copeland Revovable Trust to William Cottrell; Linda Gail Glenn, Cottrell L6 B47, Park Hill NLR, $225,000.

Susan Screeton to April Wise, 116 Rice St., Little Rock, L5 B4, Capitol View, $225,000.

Carole A. Ault to Elizabeth Solano, 2212 N. Arthur St., Little Rock, Ls3-4 B6, Altheimer, $225,000.

Caldwell L. Taylor; Carrie Thompson to Andrew Croson, 314 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, L13 B107, Park Hill NLR; Pt NW NE 26-2N-12W, $224,900.

Brad McCray to Brandy Hughes Fanning, 3 Eagle Nest Court, Little Rock, L823, The Hills Phase II- Otter Creek Community, $222,000.

Kathy Stager; Ronald Stager to Charles E. Stager, 704 Jefferson St., Jacksonville, L3, Jackson Heights, $220,000.

Kaley Tyler Crum; Chloe Deaton to Collin Andrew Prather; Abigail Nicole Prather, 2500 Echo Valley Drive, Little Rock, L3, Echo Valley Court, $220,000.

Carla B. Sisselsky Easter; Carla B. Sisselsky; Paul T. Easter to Baker Property Management, LLC 12 Cherry Leaf Cove, Little Rock, L27 B13, Cherry Creek, $220,000.

Charles E. McCollum to Rod Carroll; Sandra Carroll, 6000 Flight Court, Jacksonville, L53, Base Meadows Phase 1B, $220,000.

Marvin R. Barham; Angela R. Barham to Kandace Belasco, 213 Diamond Pointe Drive, Maumelle, L78, Park Ridge, $218,000.

Barry Kellerman to Tierney Paige Linville, 13 High Timber Drive, Maumelle, L19, High Timbers, $215,000.

LeeAnn Brummett VanEnk; Harry Brummett Revocable Trust to Raul G. Fernandez; Carmen Fernandez; Agustin Fernandez, 4401 Greenway Drive, North Little Rock, L37 B16, Lakewood, $215,000.

EverVest, LLC to Matthew Jacobsen, 248 Plainview Circle, North Little Rock, L14 B8, Park Hill NLR, $215,000.

Nancy Caroline Langley; Phillip & Nancy Langley Living Trust to Michala J. Roberts; Morgan S. Dial, 4405 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock, L2, Tite Spot, $210,000.

Michelle Harrison; James Tyler Harrison; Charlotte Ann Harrison to Angele N. Forrest, 10 Fairway Woods Circle, Maumelle. L10, Fairway Woods Phase I, $210,000.

Stephanie M. Scheffler to Alexis San Juan, 1809 Wagon Wheel Drive, Little Rock, L50 B7, Cherry Creek, $210,000.

Mark Goodsell; Donna Goodsell Kent to Jodi Freifeld; Naaman Freifeld, 1204 N. First St., Jacksonville, Pt SE NW 19-3N-10W, $208,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Patrice Bryant, 55 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L27, Stagecoach Meadows, $205,640.

Boyd Investment Group, LLC to Shanika M. Smith, 6614 W. Markham St., Little Rock, Pt NE 1-1N-13W, $203,000.

Samuel C. Davis to EverVest, LLC 4612 Brandywine Cove, Sherwood. L14, Club Cove, $201,000.

Roberta Ann Capel; The Michael E. Barrow Revocable Trust to John B. Watts, Apt. 19, Townhouses In The Park HPR, $200,000.

Ashley S. Jogan Weiand; Ashley S. Hogan to Samuel VanHouten, 11425 Hickory Hill Road, Little Rock, L177, Sandpiper Phase II, $197,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Larry Burton; Rosie Burton, 27 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L10, Stagecoach Meadows, $194,775.

Steven G. Deere; Stephanie G. Deere to Bruce Engel Construction, I Nc, Ls15-18, Millers Glen Phase 6, $192,000.

Joseph Tano; Alicia Tano to Cecilia Peters, 2911 Jadestone Drive, Sherwood, L106, Sandalwood Phase II, $190,000.

LF Staffing Services, LLC to Atilio Garcia, 7217 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, Pt SW SW 30-1N-12W, $190,000.

Catherine M. Gore; Lloyd F. Gore (dec'd) to Pearl Arrieta, 19211 Quail Run Drive, Little Rock, L261, Otter Creek Community Phase II, $189,700.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Eric Bland; April Bland, 32 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L35, Stagecoach Meadows, $189,390.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Dominic Rayvon Simpson; Denise Allen, 12321 Vision Court, North Little Rock, L519, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $187,315.

Jimmy Cothren; Nancy Cothren to Douglas C. Elmore, 14719 Mail Route Road, Little Rock, Pt N/2 SW SE 28-1S-12W, $185,000.

James M. Castleberry; Meredith A. Castleberry to Tanner Treece, 1709 Magnolia Ave., Little Rock, L29, Riverside, $185,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Bural Bullock, Jr.; Tominyana Mitchell, 12305 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, L506, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $181,940.

Adam J. Robbins; Rebecca L. Robbins to Lacy M. Moody, 14128 Fortson Road, Jacksonville, Pt NW NW 8-4N-11W, $180,600.

David S. Caple; Hannah M. Caple to Mark Purser, 11216 Denton Road, Sherwood, L11 B1, Bear Paw Phase I, $180,000.

Nicole Page Thomas to Rebecca Faith Epperson, 5146 Greenway Drive, North Little Rock, L2 B12, Lakewood, $180,000.

William D. Dague; The Darwin D. Dague And Elizabeth L. Dague Joint Revocable Trust Declaration to James Addis Fauver, III, 6500 Centennial Road, Jacksonville, Pt S/2 Section 36-4N-11W, $180,000.

Brent Molden; Nandini Molden to Meyer L. Cook 200 N. Monroe St., Little Rock, Blk 4, Howard Adams, $179,500.

Juliet K. Diggs; Geoffrey H. Diggs to Jordan Jones, 1803 E. Lee Ave., Sherwood, L11-A B2, Carroll Heights, $178,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Adrienne Kameka Wynn, 12317 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, L509, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $178,265.

James Walter Williford; Melody A. Williford; James And Melody Williford Trust Number One to J. Hoffman Real Estate, LLC 1429 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, L26 B134, Park Hill NLR, $176,400.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Justin Pearce Holman, 1917 Tiger Lily Lane, North Little Rock, L504, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $175,425.

Lauren Barnes-Scott to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 8 Summit Ridge Drive, Little Rock, L3 B1, Summit Ridge, $175,000.

Jean L. Snow to Stephen Riemar, 11716 Shady Creek Drive, Little Rock, L59 B3, Sandpiper West, $175,000.

Douglas C. Graham to Garret Sorensen; Katherine Sorensen, L8 B8, Altheimer, $175,000.

James Felton Abbott, Sr. to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 5716 Cypress Lane, North Little Rock, L709, Trammel Estates Phase IV-A, $173,000.

Charles E. Williams; Eugenia Williams to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 1011 Aster Drive, North Little Rock, L63, Faulkner Crossing Phase I, $172,000.

R & D Holdings, LLC to Alfred Ray Jones, 6005 Nicole Drive, North Little Rock, L129, Brentwood Phase II, $171,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Rose Harshaw, 12309 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, L507, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $170,990.

Justin F. Clark to Bryan Masters, 1909 Michael Drive, Little Rock, L59, Brownwood Terrace Phase II, $170,000.

Stefan Wayne Elmore; Whitney Kay Elmore to Sangre Investments, LLC, 1401 & 1403 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, L5, Walnut Valley, $170,000.

Lydia R. Loveless to Peter Harstein; Carolyn B. Hartstein; The Hartstein Family Revocable Trust, 2801 Foxcroft Road, Apt 11, Little Rock, Unit 11, Renaissance, $169,900.

Charlene D. Johnson to John Hintson, III 15 Java Court, Little Rock, L145, Greenwood Acres Phase III, $169,000.

Tara J. Malone to W. Everette Norwood, 34 Springtree Circle, Little Rock, L70, Springtree Village Phase 2, $168,000.

Taylor C. Randall to Jose Enrique Arredondo; Alva Celeste Arredondo, 5817 N. Walnut Road, North Little Rock, L10 B222, Park Hill NLR, $167,000.

Finance Of America Reverse, LLC to Finance Of America Reverse, LLC, 7510 Ouachita Drive, Little Rock, L364, Briarwood, $166,044.

Madlily, LLC to Mallory Visser, 52 Point West Circle, Little Rock, L90, Point West, $165,000.

Heff D. Thostenson to Angela K. Case 16 Point West Cove, Little Rock, L119R, Point West, $165,000.

Jon Wilkes; Patricia Wilkes to Carolyn Vogler; William Vogler, 107 Fountain Ave., Little Rock, L1 B2, Youngs Park, $165,000.

Michael Proulx; Brieanne Proulx to Richland Creek Properties, LLLP, L13 B1, Plateau, $165,000.

Lisa Althoff to Jenna Caroline Bailey, 1123 Mellon St., Little Rock, L12 B7, Success, $162,000.

Cindy Brown; Jay Brown (dec'd) to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 2805 Seminole Trail, North Little Rock, L16 B2, Indian Hills, $161,000.

Michael L. Smith to Lon Trimble, 312 Sunnymeade Drive, Little Rock, L7, Sunnymeade, $160,000.

William M. Hogan; Sheila B. Hogan; The 2001 William M. And Sheila B. Hogan Family Revocable Living Trust to Paul Mayabb; Christy Mayabb, L21 B3, Chimney Rock, $160,000.

Allison Smith to Milan Munoz, 211 Hollywood Ave., Sherwood, L14 B6, Lake Cherrywood No. 2, $160,000.

Justin A. Richardson to James Michael Holder; Miki C. Holder; The Holder Family Revocable Trust, L3 B8, The Villas At Audubon, $160,000.

Sandra S. Dreher to Phyllis K. Morgan, 4 Red Oak Place, Maumelle, L10, Rolling Oaks Phase III, $156,500.

Kenneth R. Wold to Michelle D. Bledsoe, 6849 Archwood Drive, Little Rock, L10, Maryton Park, $155,000.

Michael J. Brush; Joan F. Brush; The Brush Family Revocable Trust to Clay Langston, 10323 Independence Lane, Little Rock, L56, Majestic Oaks, $155,000.

Morgan E. Willoughby; Andrew W. Willoughby; Brooke N. Gates; Brooke N. Chew to Lajoya R. Wilson, 5508 Granby Road, North Little Rock, L24 B13, Bradford Place, $152,000.

Betty G. Loughran; The Betty G. Loughran, 2014 Revocable Living Trust to Betty Simino, L6, Cardinal Heights Section A, $152,000.

Debra Colclough to Falon Whitfield, 4613 Dick Jeter Park Road, North Little Rock, Pt SW SW 5-2N-10W, $150,000.