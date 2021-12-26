Ring In The New Year: Dec. 31 events offer something for everyone

Most of us are ready to say goodbye to 2021 -- but not quite sure what lies in store for us in 2022. We've rounded up just a few of the ways for you to welcome in the New Year, whatever it might bring!

Fayetteville

New Year's Eve at the Piano Bar -- 7 p.m. $30. 230 W. Dickson St. 443-7700.

New Year's Eve Happy Hour with Full House -- 6-8 p.m. $15-$150. 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618.

New Year's Eve at Atlas the Restaurant -- Celebrate New Year's Eve at Atlas, featuring a five-course tasting menu by Chef Elliot. 5 p.m. $98/person. 208 N. Block Ave. @atlastherestaurant.

New Year's Eve Party for Old People -- Does the thought of staying up until midnight give you the night terrors and cold sweats? Is the only ball dropping you can stay up for occurring in another country? Well, you're in luck! Crisis Brewing is opening special hours New Year's Eve from 2-8 p.m. with a free champagne toast at 6 p.m. with the London ball drop. Crisis Brewing Company, 210 S. Archibald Yell Blvd. 582-2337.

New Year's Eve at the Elks Club -- Buffet dinner, prizes, dancing and live music with OFTM. $25. 4444 N. Crossover Road. 750-1222.

New Year's Eve with Arkansauce and One Way Traffic at George's Majestic -- 10 p.m. $20. 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618.

Springdale

Saddlebock Celebration -- Dress up and Saddlebock will provide all of the party hats, noise makers and champagne toast at midnight along with music by Hard Wired. 8 p.m. 18244 Habberton Road. 419-9969.

Sassafrass Winery New Year's Eve Party -- Ring in the New Year with live entertainment by Funk Factory, a champagne toast, and balloon drop at midnight. $50/person. 9 p.m. 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. 419-4999.

New Year's Eve Party at Shirley's -- Brian Odle and Hillbilly Underground party at Shirley's. 9 p.m. 1311 S. 48th St. 419-4396.

Rogers

Good Vibrations New Year's Eve -- Featuring the Jeff Horton Band, a photo booth, balloon drop, champagne toast. 15% off to those who choose to dress formally. $10 cover. 2500 N. 17th St. 246-0509.

Bentonville

The Meteor -- The Meteor Guitar Gallery will offer live music, raffle prizes, a costume contest and more. 8 p.m. 128 W. Central Ave. 268-4747.

Noon Year's Eve at Crystal Bridges -- Ring in the New Year without staying up past bedtime at the family-friendly New Year's celebration, including nostalgia-inducing games, live music, dancing, artmaking, performances in the galleries, a Coca-Cola toast, and so much more. To make your celebrations even more special, free admission is being offered to the temporary exhibition "In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting" during the festivities. 600 Museum Way. 418-5700.

Zing in the New Year at the Amazeum -- Ring in the new year at the Amazeum with activities the whole family can explore. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 1009 Museum Way. 696-9280.

New Year's Eve with CBB Live -- Make a resolution to come down to the Bentonville Taproom on NYE for some drinks and live music. 109 S. Main St. 553-7577.

Eureka Springs

Basin Park Hotel -- New Year's Eve Downtown Dance Party. 10 p.m. $50-$85. 12 Spring St. 253-7837.

New Year's Eve Celebration with Alyssa Galvan -- Join in for live music, great drinks, delicious gourmet sandwiches, and flatbread pizzas on the heated and covered deck. 7 p.m. Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

New Year's Eve Dinner at the Crystal Dining Room -- Four-course dinner and champagne toast at midnight. 5-8 p.m. $85/person. 75 Prospect Ave. 725-5720.

New Year's Eve with Route 358 -- 6-8 p.m., Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. 363-4187.

Under the Big Top New Year's Eve Bash -- Join in for extraordinary cocktails, dazzling costumes and marvelous music. 8 p.m. Missy's White Rabbit Lounge, 19 1/2 Spring St. 265-7100

New Year's Eve Bash at the Grotto -- Join in to say "Thanks For Nothing" to 2021 and dance the night away into a new year. 9 p.m. 10 Center St. 363-6431.

New Year's Party Drag Show -- What better way to kiss 2021 goodbye than to party with Krystal Blackhart Knights and the Queens! 9 p.m. Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St. 363-6444.

Fort Smith

New Year's Eve Ball Drop -- The ultimate New Year's Eve party returns to Downtown Fort Smith! Festivities begin at 8 PM and the ball drop and countdown to 2022 begins immediately before midnight at Sixth and Garrison beside First National Bank. Fireworks will be happening, too! 9 p.m.- 1 a.m. Garrison Avenue. fortsmith.org/new-year-s-eve-ball-drop/

Kinkead's New Year's Eve Party -- Wizard of Oz costume party with champagne at midnight. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Club Kinkead's, 1004 Garrison Ave. 763-1547.

