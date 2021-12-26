Rumors of war

"Poor Mexico. So far from God, so close to the United States."

--Porfirio Diaz

It's an overused play in Europe, but one that they never seem to get tired of. Like the fullback dive. This play is harder hitting, though: Get ready to attack a neighbor, but claim self-defense first--pre-planned, pre-arranged self-defense. It's started at least a couple of world wars already.

Dispatches say that tens of thousands of Russian troops are staging along the Ukraine border. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, that old KGB operative, is giving ultimatums to the West. "Separatists" are attacking Ukrainian troops daily, softening them up. We hate to bring this up during the Christmas season, but Vlad the Impaler doesn't take holidays off.

The Russians say they are tired of NATO's hostile intent and the creeping expansion eastward toward the Russian border. But the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a defensive alliance. So the boss at the modern Kremlin has to make noises about "defending" his country as he prepares for offensives. Again. If he crosses the Ukraine border, it wouldn't be the first time Putin has attacked a neighbor.

The Russian president has told his military chiefs to prepare "military measures" in response to . . . we're not sure what provoked the response, but surely the Russian president will think of something. Could it be that Ukraine--seeing the Russian aggression--has asked the West for weapons to defend itself?

That would be a neat trick for Mr. Putin to pull, but don't put it past him. How dare they ask for weapons? If they will just stop defending themselves, Mr. Putin's proxies will stop killing them. Eventually.

Dmitry Kiselyov, the Russian media guy known to speak for President Putin, told the papers this past week that NATO should back off and allow the Russians to defend themselves. "Otherwise, everyone will be turned into radioactive ash."

This isn't Nikky Khrushchev banging a shoe at the UN, but then, Mr. Kiselyov wasn't finished.

Steve Rosenberg, a BBC correspondent in Moscow, reports that Mr. Kiselyov, the most popular TV head on Russian airwaves, said Russia demands security guarantees. And if it doesn't get them from the West in general and the United States in particular?

"We'll deploy missiles."

Adding, "If Ukraine ever joins NATO or if NATO develops military infrastructure, we will hold a gun to America's head. We have the military capability. Russia has the best weapons in the world--hypersonic ones. They'd reach America as fast as U.S. or British weapons could reach Moscow from Ukraine. It would be the Cuban missile crisis all over again, but with a shorter flight time for the missiles."

When asked if Russia is dictating to its neighbors what alliances they can join, Mr. Kiselyov told Mr. Rosenberg: "Countries are either lucky or they're unlucky to be next to Russia. That's the historical reality. They can't change that. It's the same as Mexico. It's either lucky or not to be close to America."

Poor Ukraine. Poor Kazakhstan. Poor Moldova. So far from God. So close to Russia.

Lest we forget, this weekend marks the 30th anniversary of the downfall of the old and unlamented Soviet Union. On Dec. 25--Christmas Day--of 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev resigned and turned over much of his power to Boris Yeltsin, who took control as the boss of the new Russian Federation. And that evening, the Soviet red flag was lowered from the Kremlin, and the Russian tricolor went up.

Putin described that event as "the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the 20th century."

"What was the breakup of the USSR? It was the breakup of historical Russia," he said in a documentary for Russian state television. "We lost 40 percent of our territory . . . much of what had been accumulated over 1,000 years was lost."

To some in Russia, it was a tragedy, losing the late Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. And to some in Russia, they seem ready to fight to get back much of its old territory. No matter what the people(s) in those territories might think about it.

What kind of advice can be given to Western leaders? Perhaps the best came from a British prime minister named Margaret Thatcher, who once advised an American president in 1991, as the first Iraq crisis came to a boil: "George, this is no time to go wobbly."