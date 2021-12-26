Russia blocks detainee-aid website

MOSCOW -- A Russian organization that tracks political arrests and provides legal aid to detainees said Saturday that government regulators blocked its website, the latest move in a monthslong crackdown on independent media and human rights organizations.

OVD-Info reported that Russia's internet and communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, blocked the group's website. The organization tweeted it wasn't formally notified about the decision and doesn't know the reason for the action beyond that it was ordered by a court outside Moscow on Monday.

The website was unavailable to Russian internet users on Saturday and was listed on the government's registry of banned web pages. In light of the move, OVD-Info urged supporters to follow its pages on a number of social media platforms.

In comments to the Interfax news agency, Roskomnadzor said the website was blocked because, according to the court ruling, it was involved in "propaganda of terrorism and extremism" by containing materials that "justify actions of extremist and terrorist groups."

The agency said social media platforms have been told to remove the group's accounts.

OVD-Info co-founder Grigory Okhotin rejected the accusations in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press.

"Naturally, we are sure that we are not justifying extremism or terrorism," he said. "Of course we write about such cases, this is our job, but it is not justifying [extremism or terrorism]."

Okhotin said the ruling to block the website came as a surprise, even though the group knew the prosecutor's office in Lukhovitsy, a town 75 miles southeast of Moscow, had opened an investigation of some kind.

"Our lawyer went there, but they refused to provide documents or to explain anything about the substance of the case, even though they summoned him themselves," Okhotin said. "We, of course, didn't know that it would get to court so quickly -- which we haven't been invited to, by the way -- and to blocking of the website over accusations of justifying terrorism and extremism."

OVD-Info gained prominence for its meticulous tracking and counting of arrests at street protests in Russia. Activists first started the practice during mass protests triggered by a 2011 Russian parliamentary election tainted by numerous reports of voter fraud and then formed a group that has continued the work over the years.

The data has been indispensable to news outlets over the years as Russian authorities largely kept quiet or underplayed the scale of mass arrests at protests and demonstrations.

In September, Russian authorities designated the group as a "foreign agent" -- a label that comes with excessive government scrutiny and strong pejorative connotations that can discredit recipients. OVD-Info's founders vowed to continue the organization's work despite the designation.

Russian authorities have mounted pressure on rights groups, media outlets and individual journalists in recent months, naming dozens as foreign agents. Some were declared as "undesirable" -- a label that outlaws organizations in Russia -- or accused of links to "undesirable" groups.

On Friday, Russia's Justice Ministry added two more rights groups to the registry of foreign agents: Coming Out and Revers, which advocate for LGBT rights and provide assistance to Russia's embattled LGBT community.

Russian law mandates a non-governmental organization, a media outlet, an informal movement or an individual to be listed as a foreign agent for having received foreign funding -- even a small donation from a foreign national counts -- and engaging in loosely defined political activity.

Information was contributed by Daniel Kozin of The Associated Press.