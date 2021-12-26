Sebastian County jail escapees captured

Two inmates escaped from the Sebastian County jail in Fort Smith about 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but both were back in custody by Christmas Day.

Jeremiah Slavens, 39, of Fort Smith, was captured about 11:30 p.m. Friday in Fort Smith, according to a Christmas Day news release from the Sebastian County sheriff's office.

Dustin Smith, 36, of Muldrow, Okla., was captured about 1 p.m. Saturday in Oklahoma.

Other law enforcement agencies in Arkansas and Oklahoma assisted in capturing the two men, according to the release.

Details of the escape are under investigation.

Slavens was jailed last week, accused of failing to appear in court, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft, according to a Friday news release.

Smith, who had been in the jail for more than a month, accused of parole violations, felon in possession of a firearm, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were committed to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.