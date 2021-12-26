Shots in PB kill two people

Two men were shot to death in separate incidents early Christmas morning in Pine Bluff, according to police.

In the first incident, dispatchers with the Pine Bluff Police Department received a call at 3:01 a.m. of a shooting at 318 W. 15th Ave. When officers arrived, they located a male with apparent gunshot wounds lying in in a car in front of the address. A second male with a gunshot wound was also present.

One of the males in the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's office and identified as 30-year-old Shamarrius "Mario" Henderson, according to a police press release. The second male, whose name was not released, was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. His injury is reported to be non-life threatening.

The second male told police that he and Henderson were in the car at the intersection of Fifth and University avenues when a male began firing at their vehicle. The male with Henderson said he drove the car to 318 W. 15th Ave. to call 911.

In the second incident, officers heard several gunshots in the area of Blake Street around 4:30 a.m. Shortly after starting to look for where the gunshots were coming from, a shooting was called in at Earnesto's Club at 218 S. Blake St., police said.

When officers arrived, they located a male with apparent gunshot wounds lying in a car in the parking lot of Earnesto's on the south side of the building. The male in the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's office and identified as 24-year-old Deondrick Clark, according to police.

Police do not have suspects for either of the killings and asked that anyone with information about the incidents to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

Both bodies will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsies . These are the city's 28th and 29th homicides this year.

This is the second homicide this year connected with Earnesto's Club . In early October, an 18-year-old man was shot and killed, telling police before he lost consciousness that he had been shot inside , according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Pine Bluff officers had gone to 3702 W. Short Second Ave. in reference to a shooting. While at that address, the officers made contact with Christian Mayzes, who told police he was at a club when he was shot. He then lost consciousness, police stated in a news release, and taken to Jefferson Regional hospital where he was pronounced dead.