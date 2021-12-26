Snowballs support healthcare: Mercy campaign yields $935,000

At a Glance

SnowBall Effect

Who: Mercy Health Foundation

What: An outdoor concert by Adam Doleac, along with an online giving campaign, yielded more than $935,000 to benefit Mercy Fort Smith and Mercy Northwest Arkansas.

When: Dec. 4

Where: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville

Information: Mercy.net/practice/mercy-health-foundation-northwest-arkansas

Mercy Health Northwest Foundation backers gathered Dec. 4 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville for an outdoor event that was part of the foundation's 2021 SnowBall Effect. The online giving campaign began Dec. 1 and concluded Dec. 12. Country artist Adam Doleac headlined the benefit, and guests were treated to a special Christmas drone show and access to Crystal Bridges' North Forest Lights. The more than $935,000 raised through the campaign and event will benefit Mercy Fort Smith and Mercy Northwest Arkansas.

Organizers say: "The foundation supports patients at every stage of life, from providing life-saving equipment for the tiniest patients in Mercy's neonatal intensive care unit to helping low-income seniors maintain their independence through medical alert technology. Patients facing the end of life receive medical supplies, comfort items and spiritual guidance.

"This year, proceeds from the SnowBall Effect campaign will benefit three service areas at Mercy Fort Smith: access and assistance, innovation and technology and critical care. In Northwest Arkansas, proceeds will benefit cardiology, neurosciences and women and children. In addition, donors may choose to make a contribution to the area of greatest need. All proceeds stay in the areas served by Mercy Northwest Arkansas and Mercy Fort Smith to help provide care for local residents."

According to a news release, "Mercy, named one of the top five large U.S. health systems for four consecutive years by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy is one of the nation's most highly integrated, multi-state healthcare systems, including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 2,400 Mercy Clinic physicians and more than 40,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas."

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Randy and Karen Parker help support Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas at the Snowball Effect outdoor event in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kent and Diana Eikenberry (from left) and Dawn Pianalto help support Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas on Dec. 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Tom and Jennifer Stallbaumer attend the Snowball Effect. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Pam Sherman (from left), Hope Holmes, Vivian Riney, Regina Bailey, Zachary Riney and Dwight and Joanna Riney enjoy the Snowball Effect on Dec. 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Tom and Kristin Hayes (from left) and Carolina and Horacio Trevino enjoy the Snowball Effect. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Vanessa and Scott Hill with granddaughter Kerry Harper enjoy the Snowball Effect. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Justin and Angela DeLille enjoy the Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Snowball Effect. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Michael McGill and Maggie Rushing (from left) and Ashton and Reese Dollins attend the Snowball Effect outdoor event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

