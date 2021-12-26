Squirrel tales

MELBOURNE -- If I hadn't been 30 minutes late, Tim Weaver and I would have bagged more squirrels Monday in Izard County.

Weaver and I hunt together every year about this time, and I should know the route by now. Hwy 67/167 to Bald Knob, then Hwy. 69 through Batesville to Melbourne.

As is my habit, I found a better way that wasn't. This time I came up Hwy. 5 through Heber Springs and Mountain View. I might have arrived right on time if not for a thick fog in Little Rock and an even thicker fog in Heber Springs that forced me to slow to a crawl. That's probably a good thing because deer run amok in the early morning hours, just waiting to disable a vehicle.

I saw only two deer along the roadside, standing at the edge of a roadside cliff up the hill from Allison. Fortunately, they remained in place as my truck crept past. However, I saw a lot of squirrels running across the road. Every one of them made me rueful for my tardiness and caused me to yearn for a destination that eternally seemed to be over the next ridge and around the next curve.

Weaver was patient and assured me that starting 30 minutes late would not erode our chances one bit. There was not a hint of wind, and the sky was deep azure.

"Wind is what kills squirrel hunting," Weaver said. "We couldn't ask for better conditions."

Our partners for this hunt were Arlo and Emmett, both mountain cur and coonhound crosses. Arlo, 7, was a youngster when Weaver and I began hunting together five years ago. He was the awkward but enthusiastic understudy back then, but now he is a highly accomplished veteran.

Emmett, 2, was named by Weaver's granddaughter Emma. She wanted to name Weaver's new gyp Emma in honor of herself, but Weaver bought a male puppy instead. Unfazed, Emma named him Emmett.

Emmett has drive and desire, but he's still learning. How knows what he's supposed to do but hasn't quite figured out how to do it.

Also, he's deferential to Arlo. He doesn't get in Arlo's way, so he does his own thing when they run together.

"I took him out by himself, and he treed his first squirrel," Weaver said. "When Arlo's here, he does just like this, running around doing his own thing. Once he gets his confidence, he's going to be a fine dog."

Arlo has a deep, hoarse bark. Emmett's bark is higher and sharper. If the barked treed from different places, we trusted Arlo more. Our faith was not misplaced.

Fortunately for hunters, treed squirrels tend to sit tight high in a tree while a dog goes all dramatic. Weaver and I heard Arlo's first distant barks. After coursing the direction, we hustled through the rough, hilly terrain and eventually reached Arlo. Emmett clawed and barked with equal zeal at an adjacent tree. We ignored Emmett and scanned Arlo's tree.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1226squirrels/]





Just when we were about to declare a false alarm, Weaver said, "There he is! On that last big limb off that little vee on the right. He's curled up in a little ball!"

"I don't see it," I said.

I stood behind Weaver and looked over his shoulder down his gun barrel, which pointed at the squirrel. A glint of sunlight illuminated a small patch of gray fur on the squirrel's back, making it stand out slightly from the darker gray of the limb.

My Browning Sweet Sixteen sent 1 1/8-ounces of No. 6 lead skyward, dropping the squirrel into Arlo's eager jaws. Arlo twirled like a rodeo bull to keep the squirrel away from thieving Emmett.

"My squirrel!" Weaver scolded, as if breaking up a squabble between two brothers.

Relieved of the squirrel, Arlo and Emmett dashed over the hill to find the next game. Minutes later, Arlo barked treed again. His voice was faint.

"He's way out there," I said.

"That's kind of what you get into with these mountain cur, coon dog crosses," Weaver said. "They tend to be rangier."

Tearing through greenbriar and brush, we reached the dogs. Again, Emmett barked up a different tree than Arlo, and again we ignored him. Minutes later, Weaver stuffed our second squirrel into his bag.

We didn't have to go as far for the third squirrel. Arlo barked only a few times, but when we reached him, he trotted in slow circles through the area.

"One has probably been through here this morning, and Arlo's just checking old scent," Weaver said.

I glimpsed movement in my periphery and glanced at a small tree beside me. A gray squirrel inched slowly up the trunk, its body pressed flat.

"He's right here!" I shouted. As I shouldered my gun, the squirrel pivoted to the other side of the tree while Arlo did his trunk clawing dance. The next time I saw the squirrel, it was at the top on a small limb about to leap over to a pine tree. My first shot missed, but the second was true.

"I don't know how these dogs do it," Weaver said. "You think about all the things a squirrel touches. He's right here on this tree, and then he's over here on this tree. And then he runs across this log and goes over to this tree over here. It would be a hard trail to follow, I think."

Meanwhile, Arlo and Emmett vacuumed angled logs where a squirrel had clearly trod. The scent was stale enough that they didn't linger.

By about 11 a.m., the barking took on a different tone, which Weaver interpreted as a con job. As a judge, he's heard the best of them. It was Arlo trying to make something out of nothing. Finally, we caught up to him trying to excavate an armadillo from its burrow.

"Hey, let's get him to stop for a minute so we can take some photos," I said.

"Arlo, come!" Weaver ordered.

Arlo scooted off, ostensibly to find another squirrel.

"He's afraid I'm trying to get him to take him back to the truck," Weaver said, laughing. "He wants to keep hunting."

He barked treed again a few minutes later. We knew he was lying, but we had to check, anyway.