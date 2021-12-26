Sweet potato pies contested at Mosaic Templars

Sweet potato pie legendary baker Robert "Say" McIntosh was one of the judges Dec. 5 for his namesake Say It Ain't Say's sweet potato pie contest at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

This year's event was also an open house for the center at 501 W. Ninth St. Fans of sweet potato pie stopped by to sample the offerings of 10 contestants who vied for the best pie. There were a plethora of winners but by the looks on the guests' faces, there wasn't a bad sweet potato pie in the house.

The mission of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is to preserve, interpret and celebrate Black history and culture in Arkansas. The museum's exhibits highlight fraternal organizations, Black entrepreneurs as well as integration.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal