The Buzz's Smith set to sign off

Tommy Smith, ringleader of "The Show With No Name" on Little Rock radio station KABZ-FM 103.7, The Buzz, will hang up his mic after his final broadcast Wednesday morning.

"It's time to pass the torch," he says.

This isn't exactly breaking news. The longtime morning-drive jock was diagnosed about four years ago with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles. The disease is not curable, but it is treatable with medication.

As it progressed, Smith began having trouble speaking and said on the air earlier this year that he would step aside at the end of his current contract in 2022.

On Dec. 14 it was announced that his departure had been moved up.

"My myasthenia gravis was getting worse," Smith, 67, says. "It has taken a toll. I just can't talk for four hours now."

His radio career began in 1974 at the now-defunct KEWP-AM, 1380, in Little Rock. After serving in the Army and working at a station in Colorado Springs, Colo., he returned to Little Rock in 1980 and went on the air at KMJX-FM, 105, Magic 105, where he lived up to his brash, gonzo, hard-partying "Outlaw" persona.

Smith joined The Buzz in 2004 with former Arkansas Razorbacks football player David Bazzel for "The Show With No Name." The program, rounded out by Roger Scott and producer R.J. Hawk, focused on the Hogs, sports, current events, listener polls, remote broadcasts and whatever else popped up.

Smith was also upfront with listeners about his substance abuse struggles.

Looking back on his career, he sighs deeply before saying: "It's been so good to me -- this business, the people I work with, the troubles I put them through, I've been blessed."

He also singled out the late Phillip Jonsson, owner of Signal Media, and Frank Fletcher for their support and friendship.

On Tuesday, the station announced that the show would be re-branded as "Morning Mayhem" and that country hitmaker and Poyen native Justin Moore would join Bazzel, Scott and Hawk as a co-host. Moore, who has been a guest on the program, will make his debut Thursday.

Speaking about Smith last week, station general manager Justin Acri says: "He helped take the station to a place it had never been before. He raised it to a new level and brought a lot of great ideas. And all the charity work, he's just got such a charitable heart. People talk about the old shock-jock days, but the dude has a heart as big as the whole state of Arkansas."

So, any special plans for the last show?

"We had talked about doing this or that, but I finally said let's just do the show," Smith says. "In the last hour we'll look back at the things we did, good and bad, and then ride off into the sunset."

