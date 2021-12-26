Sections
The holiday season has one week left to go!

by Janet Carson | Today at 6:54 p.m.

Ok, I will admit it.

I am ready to take a break and slow down!

Hard to believe, but this holiday season has been a whirlwind of activities without a break in 10 days.  There have been lunches, dinners,

breakfast/brunches, parties—both attended and hosted,

a birthday celebration,

book club

and family zooms, shopping and more shopping, wrapping and more wrapping, deliveries and receiving, then Christmas Eve with family, Christmas dinner with family and friends,

and then a final family lunch the day after Christmas.  

I think we tried to make up for doing nothing last year. I have enjoyed every minute of it, and loved getting to see so many people –some I haven’t seen in almost 2 years! I also think I am a bit rusty on the photography part.  I didn’t take a single picture of my family on Christmas Eve, and very few on Christmas or today.  I was too busy setting up, cooking and serving.  I think I need to tag a photographer.  But even without the photo proof, we made so many new good memories this holiday season. 

We have almost a week before New Year’s Eve celebrations, then New Year’s Day cooking, but for the next day or two, I may not cook a single thing, and sit and read a book. 

The weather has been so unusual.  Some were wearing shorts on Christmas, and we had the air conditioner on with the windows open.  To get my fire in, we sat outside around the fire pit (with air conditioning indoors).  

 If this keeps up, plants will be even more confused. I have seen a ton of blooming roses around town, and a lot of spring bulbs have started putting up their foliage.  Who knows what is yet to come?

I am glad we got in so many celebrations this month, because Covid is rearing its nasty head again. I am hearing more and more reports about new cases, even amongst those who have gotten the vaccine and booster. Luckily, with the vaccine, the illness is mild or short-lived.  Stay safe and let’s hope for a great 2022!

