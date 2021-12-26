The rise and fall of rabies

Rabies, a viral disease that attacks the body's central nervous system, has been terrifying people for centuries. It was almost always fatal after the afflicted person suffered convulsions, hallucinations, and the inability to swallow liquids.

Records as far back as 2300 B.C. show that Babylonians had to pay a fine if their dogs transmitted rabies to another person. In the first century A.D., Roman scholar Celsus correctly wrote of his observations that rabies was transmitted by the saliva of a biting infected animal.

Two rabies therapies arose in the 1800s, both quite suspect. The first was for a doctor to excise the bite and cauterize the site with a hot iron. The second treatment was the application of a "madstone"--not really a stone, but rather a calcified hairball found in the intestines of deer.

It was widely believed that applying a madstone to the bite would draw the poison out of the person bitten. Some madstones used in the Ozarks were reported to have been brought from England two centuries earlier.

Use of the madstone went back to the early 1800s, with one selling for $2,000 in Virginia. Abraham Lincoln reportedly transported his son Robert from Springfield, Ill., to Indiana for madstone treatment after the boy had been bitten by a rabid dog. Robert survived.

In Arkansas, the madstones were a folk cure, but some physicians used them as well. Dr. J.F. McAdams arrived in Searcy in 1862 and set up practice on the courthouse square. He reportedly paid $1,000 for a stone to which 40 cures were attributed.

When a farmer's 4-year-old child was bitten by a dog thought rabid in Collins (Drew County) in 1906, the father was frantic to find a madstone, and asked the nearby police to help. The fate of the child wasn't reported, but the Arkansas Gazette said of the case, "But we must make bold to say we believe the madstone is a delusion to believe the power of the stone can absorb the poison."

The Green Forest Tribune in Madison County reported what should have been the obvious in 1904 with, "The madstone is pronounced a fake and its use does not cure rabies," and anyone using one was "guilty of murder."

In 1881 a "mad dog scare" took hold of Arkadelphia. To address the perceived crisis, local officials reportedly killed 190 dogs after a local man was bitten. Even valuable hunting dogs and pets were destroyed. Arkansas doctors tried in vain to help people understand it was best to confine the dog and observe symptoms rather than to kill the dog, which often meant no tests would be done on the animal.

It would be Frenchman Louis Pasteur's discovery of a rabies vaccine in 1885 that would finally remove the almost automatic death sentence from a rabies infection. Widely covered in the press was the case of four New Jersey children bitten by a rabid dog. The children were all transported to France, treated, and cured.

Arkansas and the world took notice. It took some years, however, for Arkansas to get the full benefit of the effective treatment.

People bitten by rabid animals in Arkansas at first had to travel to Pasteur Institutes, founded in places like St. Louis in 1900 and opened in Austin, Texas, in 1903. A Little Rock institute finally opened before World War I, while doctors were able to start ordering the vaccine from out-of-state drug companies.

In 1917 the 14-day treatment became available at the University of Arkansas School of Medicine in Little Rock. By the 1930s, county health units were equipped to give the vaccines.

Today in the U.S., rabies cases are much rarer, in large part because so many dogs are vaccinated, and infections come more from cat bites because cat owners are not nearly as likely to vaccinate their cats as are dog owners. Deaths are extremely rare in the U.S., while in India a reported 20,000 a year die from rabies.

Ray Hanley is president and CEO of Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care.