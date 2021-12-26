Vehicle break-in

leads to 1 arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor theft of property after a witness reported seeing two men break into a neighbor's car on North Pierce Street on Friday morning.

An arrest report said Michael Bolton and an unidentified man were followed by a woman who provided police with a detailed description of them. The report said Bolton returned to the victim's house and offered to work to pay the victim back. The report said he was found with change taken from the vehicle.

There was no record of Bolton at the Pulaski County jail Saturday night.

LR man charged

in drug, gun case

A Little Rock man is facing numerous felony charges after he was arrested just before 11 a.m. Friday by North Little Rock police.

According to an arrest report, Sharmari Malone, 25, was stopped while driving a black Nissan on Arkansas 161 near Interstate 40 after exhibiting suspicious activity and his vehicle having tinted windows. After receiving permission to search the vehicle, the report said, police found a Glock handgun under the driver's seat. The report said Malone attempted to run, but officers grabbed him, and he continued to resist until he was tased and taken into custody.

He was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, two counts of drug possession with purpose to deliver, and misdemeanor charges of fleeing on foot and resisting arrest.

According to the Pulaski County jail website, Malone was being held without bail Saturday night.

Police: Tire iron

tossed; man held

A North Little Rock man was arrested by North Little Rock police investigating a burglary call on Flora Street after he reportedly threw a tire iron at officers attempting to question him.

According to an arrest report, Roderick Bernard Allen, 44, was walking away from 2004 Flora St. shortly after noon Friday as police arrived to investigate a burglary in progress. The report said he pulled a tire iron out of his pants when officers tried to stop him and refused to drop it. After police attempted to use a taser to subdue him, the report said, Allen threw the tire iron at officers.

According to the Pulaski County jail website, Allen was being held without bail Saturday night on three counts of second-degree battery, three counts of terroristic threatening, two counts of aggravated assault on a correctional facility employee, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental operations.

Police arrest pair

on drug charges

A Little Rock man and a Fort Smith woman were arrested Friday afternoon after a traffic stop by Sherwood police.

According to an arrest report, about 2:45 p.m. Friday, Sherwood police stopped a vehicle near Arkansas 107 and Jacksonville Cutoff Road for a reason not stated in the arrest report. After determining that neither person in the vehicle had a driver's license, the report said, the decision was made to have the vehicle towed.

While inventorying the vehicle, the report said, police found drugs and drug paraphernalia, and arrested Andy Gaines, 44, of Little Rock and Roshell Adams, 46, of Fort Smith on charges of felony drug possession and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

The report said that while questioning Gaines, he gave police a false name, leading to a charge of obstruction of governmental operations after police found his identification in the vehicle.

The Pulaski County jail website had no record of Gaines or Adams on Saturday night.

NLR man arrested

after drugs found

A North Little Rock man was arrested by North Little Rock police after officers reported finding drugs and drug paraphernalia on his person following a traffic stop.

According to an arrest report, Nathan Martinson, 34, was stopped near 2522 Arkansas 161 about 8:30 p.m. Friday when police noticed that a plastic cover over the license plate of the Nissan Maxima he was driving obscured the license plate. After pulling the vehicle over, police discovered Martinson was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving on a suspended license and had multiple active warrants for his arrest, according to the report.

As he was taken from the vehicle, the report said, Martinson told police that he had drugs and a glass pipe in his pocket. Police discovered suspected methamphetamine and marijuana along with a glass pipe containing suspected drug residue, the report said.

He was charged with felony drug possession (methamphetamine), misdemeanor drug possession (marijuana) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

There was no record of Martinson on the Pulaski County jail website Saturday night.