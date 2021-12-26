White Hall Pastor Stephen Harrison follows calling to Saline County

Sitting next to his father and taking in a child's pleasure of a soft drink and candy, 8-year-old Tate Harrison made his feelings known about the big move he and his family will soon make.

"I would miss my buddies," Tate said when his father Stephen told him and other members of the Harrison household that he was called to lead another church.

Stephen Harrison has attended and served at White Hall's Family Church from the time he was 16 and visiting with a friend. He served in the ministry since 1997. He met his wife, the former Haley Cooper, and married her there. He baptized her, their children – Kylee, now 17; Abby, 14, and Tate – and even his father Rendel there.

Those significant moments, among other things – including his love for Jefferson County – made "Bro. Stephen's" decision to accept a new pastoral role challenging. He tearfully announced to the congregation on Nov. 21 he was "led" to take over as pastor of The Summit Church Saline County.

"I've been Pine Bluff and White Hall all my life, except for college," Stephen Harrison, 43, said. "I went to Dollarway schools. This is where I thought I would do all my ministry for the rest of my life. I don't know, about a couple of years ago, I felt like the Lord was leading me, and I didn't like that feeling at first because this is home. So, I just was patient and I was settled already. I was comfortable. I was familiar. You know, this is home."

Harrison will preach his final Family Church sermon this morning after eight years as senior pastor of the three-campus organization at the White Hall location just off Exit 30 from Interstate 530. He oversaw the church's growth into a second location at the old South Side Baptist Church on South Poplar Street in Pine Bluff and planting of a third campus on Sheridan Road in Redfield.

Harrison is only the second person to lead the congregation of about 650-700, about 400 of whom who attend the White Hall campus, he estimated. He took over for founding pastor Bill Fitzhugh in 2013.

"I didn't have too big shoes to fill because he wore a size 8, and I wear size 13," Harrison joked. "He gave me my first job in youth ministry. I was associate pastor for about seven years before I became senior pastor here."

CALLING TO SALINE COUNTY

Bill Elliff, the founding elder and former directional pastor – like a senior pastor – at The Summit, has been friends with Harrison for years and approached him about leading the Saline County campus in Benton.

"I've always known Godly men; you can talk to them about things like that because they're not going to do anything until the Lord tells them to," Elliff, 70, said. "That's the way Stephen is. We just began to pray about it at The Summit, [directional Pastor] Kyle Reno and I, and we just felt prompted to call him back."

The Summit is home to about 2,000 worshipers across four campuses, Elliff said. Founded in North Little Rock in 1998, its growth is similar to Family Church's, with campuses also planted in Conway and Vilonia and a fifth coming to Bentonville.

Hesitant about the move at first, Harrison sought advice from other pastors and said he didn't feel at peace about the opportunity especially during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I kept being faithful here," Harrison said. "I kept being persistent and doing ministry. I didn't want to be the guy who had one leg in one door and the other leg in another door. I wanted to wholeheartedly be here.

"I just said to the Lord, if you're going to move me, you're going to have to do it. I'm not going to pursue or look out for anything. I'm going to keep being faithful here. I just couldn't shake that feeling. I would pray. I would read Scripture. I just felt like the Lord was doing something different."

Harrison also recalled the 20th chapter of Acts, where Paul followed the Lord's direction to go to Jerusalem despite the elders' objections.

"I could see myself in that scripture of wanting to do what pleased the Lord and listening to Him, even if it meant stepping outside of what was comfortable," Harrison said.

Harrison also remembered Hebrews 11:5, in which Enoch was commended and rewarded for pleasing God.

"I said, 'Lord, if all I ever do is please you and do it by faith, I know you're going to reward me,'" Harrison said. "The true reward is pleasing Him. The true reward is not pleasing myself."

'NOT BUILT AROUND A MAN'

A month has passed since Harrison shared the news, but when asked if he feels any better about the upcoming change, Tate said: "No."

Cadell Welch, a Family Church elder, understands the call Harrison has accepted.

"He's made the statement over and over again that the church is not built around anybody," Welch said. "It's not built around a man. Even though that's a true statement, with someone who not only has been here and raised up in this church, the commitment he's had at this church and the differences that have been made because he was here, it's impossible to even think about not being missed and there not being a hole that's hard to fill. But at the same time, the other statement is true, that no church should ever be built around a man. It's built around our belief in the word of God and our trust in Him.

"The Holy Spirit being our leadership, if the Holy Spirit leads him away, we can't hold him here. If he's not supposed to be here, the anointing won't be here, either. We have to turn him loose. We don't have options in that."

Harrison shared the message of one church under God when he announced his departure. He has preached at The Summit Saline twice this month and will begin his pastoral duties there Jan. 3.

Although Welch says his absence will be felt, he also believes Family Church is in a good place.

Family Church is still seeking Harrison's successor but has planned for other preachers to lead worship through Easter.

"We turned him loose, and we're grateful for the time we had with him," Welch said. "We're excited for the church – Jesus' church – and we don't believe there is but one, and that's Jesus' church. We believe the church will prosper because the Lord has called him where he's going. It's just a two-edged sword that we all have to walk through. Stephen is walking through it, as well as us."