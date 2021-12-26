Wildcats ready for new challenge

Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of features leading up to the return of the King Cotton Holiday Classic, one of the premier high school basketball tournaments in the nation. The tournament is scheduled for Monday-Wednesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. A schedule of games is available in the Community Calendar.

Early-season adversity stared the Watson Chapel Wildcats right in the face, and they didn't run away from it.

Playing recent games without 6-foot-7 senior Antwon Emsweller, the Wildcats adjusted to his absence and found a way to earn a statement victory against a 5A state semifinal team from last season in Sylvan Hills.

"Our big kid has not been here and has not played with us for personal reasons," fourth-year Wildcats Coach Marcus Adams said. "He's fine. They have to get used to not playing with him. It took a couple of games, and once we got that figured out yesterday, we played more tougher, more harder."

That little extra gave the Wildcats (5-4), a 4A quarterfinal team last season, a much needed push in Sherwood. Marcus Strong made some key 3-point baskets, including the winning shot with 7.4 seconds remaining in a 54-51 win over Sylvan Hills. Strong had 11 points in the win.

"It was a big-time shot," Strong said. "I felt like that was the shot we needed at the time, and I hit two previous."

Strong could be called again for his long-range touch when the Wildcats face reigning Texas 5A champion Beaumont United for a 7:15 p.m. Monday tipoff. The winner will take on either five-time Mississippi 4A finalist Raymond or a St. Louis Christian Brothers team that produced Jayson Tatum and features Larry Hughes Jr., son of a former NBA star.

The Wildcats are not shying away from the challenge.

"I feel like it's a big-time opportunity to show people we can really play and that Watson Chapel is on the map," Strong said.

Strong is part of talented Watson Chapel junior class that features guard Keshun Brown and forward Khamani Cooper.

A day after beating Sylvan Hills, the Wildcats practiced at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, their scene of battle for the next three days. Adams' team used the time to prepare for the atmosphere he once was a part of as a young fan of King Cotton in the 1990s.

"When I was a kid, I remember I was sitting right over that corner watching Jason Kidd play," Adams said, pointing to a section in the north end of the arena. "By golly, that sucker was in the NBA, and I saw him play in King Cotton. This is one of the best tournaments in the country, and I'm glad they brought it back. Who can say we're playing against some of these top teams in the country? A lot of people don't get that opportunity, but Watson Chapel gets that opportunity to play."

Senior forward Christopher Fountain gives Watson Chapel much needed scoring from mid-range and outside the perimeter. He's looking forward to helping the Wildcats make the most of their time on the big stage.

"We lost Antwon, and people think that's a big factor and we're going to lose games, but we've just got to come in and compete with everybody," Fountain said. "This is our proving season. We're going to prove everybody wrong."

Monday: Arkansas' top freshman leads White Hall resurgence.

Watson Chapel Wildcats (5-4)

2021-22 boys basketball scores

*Nov. 20: vs. Osceola, won 76-66

^Dec. 2: vs. Springdale Har-Ber, won 56-52

^Dec. 3: vs. Marion, lost 61-46

^Dec. 4: at Hot Springs, won 61-54

Dec. 7: at Fountain Lake, lost 45-44

Dec. 14: vs. Lake Hamilton, won 54-53

Dec. 17: at Stuttgart, lost 59-56

#Dec. 18: vs. Russellville, lost 53-45

Dec. 21: at Sylvan Hills, won 54-51

*--Hoopin' 4 Hoodies at Maumelle

^--Hot Springs Invitational

#--at Conway Classic