7 injured in gunfire over Christmas weekend, Little Rock police say

Seven people were injured in shootings that took place over Christmas weekend, according to incident reports from Little Rock police.

Early on Christmas Day, at 3:38 a.m., Erreck Griggs, 45, of Rogers was injured in a shooting at 7600 South University Ave., according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Officers were patrolling in the area of 7400 Anita Lane when they heard approximately 70 shots, the report states.

Multiple calls came in stating that the victim was at 7600 South University Ave., police said.

The shooting victim arrived at CHI St. Vincent Hospital for treatment and confirmed the crime scene location, according to police.

A 23-year-old woman told officers her vehicle was struck by a bullet, and she told police she saw a man standing in front of her house shooting northbound on Wanda Lane, the report states.

Officers located a man at 7300 South University Ave., and when asked, he told officers he had a weapon, police said.

Officers placed him in handcuffs and put him in the back of a patrol car, and they located a gun in plain sight on the passenger seat of his vehicle, according to the report.

The man was not on the Pulaski County jail roster Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said the department does not comment on open investigations and could not confirm whether the person who had been detained was arrested.

Later on Christmas Day, shortly after 8 p.m., a man told officers he was walking near John Barrow Road, when he saw a man lying on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant asking for help, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Officers arrived on scene and transported Josh Lawson, 20, to Baptist Health Medical Center for an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Lawson told officers the crime scene was Trinity Village Townhomes, the report states.

Officers cleared the apartment and found no one inside, police said. Officers located blood and one shell casing inside the apartment, and said the apartment appeared to be abandoned, according to the report.

Two hours later, at 10:11 p.m., officers responded to CHI St. Vincent Hospital for a shooting report.

Kendrick Johnson, 18, had an apparent gunshot wound in his right foot, police said.

He told police it happened at an unknown location and he did not know who shot him, according to the report.

In a separate incident, two people were injured in a shooting that occurred at 1:33 p.m. Sunday at 1300 South Woodrow St., according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation, and made contact with Charles Harris, 47, whose head had been grazed by a bullet, according to the report.

Harris told officers he was standing outside his vehicle talking when he heard several gunshots and got on the ground, police said.

Officers received information that a second man, Ladarius Young, 23, had been shot by an unknown suspect in a black sedan who fled after the gunfire, police said.

Officers located Young in front of 1321 Booker St. with several apparent gunshot wounds, according to the report.

Both men were transported to UAMS Medical Center with wounds that were not life-threatening, the report states.

Several hours later, a man was shot Sunday evening after an argument turned physical, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Officers responded to 8520 Terryson Drive at 6:27 p.m., where they met with Christopher Tucker, 31, police said.

Tucker told police a man pulled out a gun during an argument and shot him in the right arm, the report states.

He told officers the gunman then got into an unknown PT Cruiser with three other people inside, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Less than 15 minutes later, officers responded to Baptist Health Medical Center at 6:40 p.m. after a man was shot in the hand.

Houston Yuille, 23, said someone pulled out a gun at the apartment complex at 19 Falcon Ct. and when he tried to push the gun away, he was shot in the left hand.