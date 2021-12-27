Benton County JPs face aid options





BENTONVILLE -- Benton County justices of the peace have a homework assignment to complete over their holiday break.

Each justice of the peace left the Quorum Court's Dec. 16 meeting with a binder overflowing with information about applicants who want a slice of the county's federal American Rescue Plan funding.

Congress passed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill to speed up the country's recovery from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden signed the bill in March. The plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide.

The county will receive $54 million in American Rescue Plan funding -- $27 million this year and the next.

The county already has paid out $1.8 million and earmarked another $3.9 million of the money, county comptroller Brenda Peacock said.

The county received more than 60 applications for rescue plan money. Organizations were asked to apply if they could demonstrate their activities support the public health response, or if they have experienced economic harm from the pandemic and the money would respond to that harm.

Applicants run the gamut from cities to civic organizations. Monetary requests from the applicants range from thousands to millions of dollars.

Susan Koehler, Benton County Fair manager, said the application was easy to access and straightforward. The Benton County Fair Association is asking for $25,000 to offset losses brought on by the pandemic. Koehler also noted on the application the fair association will apply for funding from the Arkansas Poultry Commission.

"We hope to stress to the group evaluating grant requests that both our event/earned income revenue and fundraising loss from the fair being scaled back in 2021 can't be easily replicated," she said. "In addition, the Benton County fairgrounds serve many needs of those underserved in Northwest Arkansas at reduced rates, and even free, including 4H and Sharing and Caring. We believe our nonprofit status and community benefit-focused mission is eligible for support from the American Rescue Plan."

The county American Rescue Plan Committee, made up of all 15 justices of the peace, will ask the groups to present in person. Applicants will be given 15 minutes each. The first meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave. A Finance Committee meeting will follow. Another five meetings with applicants are scheduled in January.

Joseph Bollinger, a justice of the peace from Bella Vista, said he had a chance to look at all of the entities requesting funds and plans on thoroughly examining the specifics of each application before the first meeting.

"There are so many wonderful organizations in Benton County, and I wish we could help them all," he said. "My plan for the process is to hear each presentation and grade them on their individual merits and to approach each ask with an open mind."

Bollinger previously introduced a small business grant program using county CARES Act funds, but that idea didn't gain traction with the Quorum Court. The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was enacted March 27. There was $150 billion for states, local governments, tribes and territories to respond to, prevent and prepare for covid-19, County Judge Barry Moehring said in March.

"I feel this is a second opportunity for the Quorum Court to be able to assist the organizations that make Benton County great," he said.



