Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Dec. 9

Andrew Paul Dickinson, 28, and Kaylee Lynn Hunter, 25, both of Rogers

James Alan Hoerler, 34, Lincoln, and Lauren Ashley Burns, 32, Bentonville

Hobbs Edward Knowlton, 26, and Chloe Joan Cox, 28, both of Springdale

Jackie Reginald Lamb II, 37, and Sara Amberlynn Williams, 33, both of Gentry

William Joseph Lewis, 39, and Chelsea Marie Covington, 33, both of Las Vegas

George Long, 55, Celina, Texas, and Casey LouAnn Ross, 37, Ector, Texas

Scott Kyle Smith, 56, and Donna Anne Dipietrantonio, 54, both of Rogers

Alexio Velez Martinez, 26, and Deisy Daneris Tomas Zacarias, 31, both of Siloam Springs

Dec. 10

Ryan Patrick Casiday, 22, Springfield, Mo., and Abby Lynn Voelker, 21, Nixa, Mo.

Carson Louie Hicks III, 25, and Emily Lauran Clifford, 22, both of Rogers

Matthew E. Macias-Vasquez, 22, and Julia Robin Davis, 23, both of Centerton

Cody Dale McCarty, 26, and Shelby Dawn Eichenberger, 30, both of Leawood, Kan.

James Frank Oliver, 48, and Brandey Marie Porterfield, 44, both of Pea Ridge

Juan Martin Sanchez Juarez, 55, and Maria Elena Garibay, 53, both of Westville, Okla.

Gabriel John Skelton, 22, Springdale, and Brooklyn Elizabeth Moudy, 22, Fayetteville

Milton Velazquez Baez, 42, and Bevely Joany Vazquez Cruz, 40, both of Decatur

Milton Lawrence Whipple, 65, and Carmen Cecillia Avogaro, 62, both of Centerton

Robert Wayne Woody, 45, Billings, Mo., and Hollie Marie Loethen, 40, Bentonville

Dec. 13

David Lawrence Bithell, 49, Bella Vista, and Kristen Ann Olinger, 51, Rogers

Elijah Mica Colston, 18, Springfield, Mo., and Hannah Krystyn Armas, 18, Pea Ridge

Boady James Hatley, 29, and Randalyn Faith George, 26, both of Bentonville

Juan Antonio Lucero-Diaz, 37, and Idelma Amanda Garcia-Borja, 31, both of Decatur

Reyes Andres Portillo, 27, and Melissa Ellinger, 27, both of Rogers

John E. Roark Jr., 47, and Hannah Corine Roark, 44, both of Prairie Grove

Morgan Danae Smith, 30, and Stephanie LeAnn Hollis, 30, both of Bentonville

Levi Trent Watson, 34, and Hailey Nichole Starner, 34, both of Bella Vista

Brandon James Zettlemoyer, 32, and Katrina Marie Menges, 24, both of Rogers

Dec. 14

Ilan David Berry Rogers, 32, and Joann Elizabeth Charles, 28, both of Rogers

Hugo Felix Chavez, 37, and Elvira Medrano, 34, both of Rogers

Taylor Levi Cook, 22, and Bailey Markay Fielder, 23, both of Bentonville

James Gary Cooper, 68, and Virgilyn Oldham, 61, both of Rogers

C. Richard Hite, 78, and Renne Irene Beaman, 74, both of Alma, Neb.

Brandon Scott McGarrah, 27, and Jordan Alexandra Canter, 25, both of Rogers

Cauy Wade Pool, 22, and Antonina Marie Lopez, 30, both of Mannford, Okla.

Brady Richard Reimer, 47, and Melissa Dawn Kelley, 48, both of Siloam Springs

Zachary Arron Stout, 26, and Madison Leigh Van Allen, 24, both of Lowell

Dec. 15

Jordan A. Arnold, 40, and Kimberly Durham, 39, both of Pea Ridge

Seth David Brumley, 25, and Abbey Lynn Norwood, 28, both of Springdale

William Clay Flurry, 24, and Faith Kameron Guidry, 24, both of Bentonville

Dylan Thomas Forthman, 23, Rogers, and Madison Brooke Knipe, 25, Springdale

Justin Lee Golden, 48, Springdale, and Rebecca Carolyn Adrian, 43, Billings, Mont.

William Wayne Holdridge, 25, and Amanda Nicole Watkins, 23, both of Centerton

Travler Michael Moore, 21, and Allison Rose Lambeth, 21, both of Bentonville

Rudy Josue Rivera, 27, Springdale, and Madelynn Grace Hancock, 22, Decatur

Dec. 16

Angel Gabriel Flores, 24, and Betty Dean Copher, 24, both of Bentonville

Vincent Arthur Glasser, 67, and Zyla Marie Brown, 69, both of Rogers

Jadin Eugene Higgins, 20, Bentonville, and Hannah Marie Bowling, 20, Centerton

Dec. 17

Kamel Alkhatib, 30, and Murphy-Michelle Louise Burt, 27, both of Bentonville

Joel Edwardo De Santiago, 31, Bentonville, and Lilibeth Tibon, 30, Rogers

Travis Leon Farrar, 42, and Crystal Rhiannon Rhodes, 43, both of Bentonville

Brandon Logan Gillenwater, 22, and Reyna Marie Timmons, 22, both of Knoxville, Tenn.

Zachary Alan Givens, 29, and Mylisha Katrelle Nauden, 25, both of Rogers

Kevin Josue Hernandez-Maradiaga, 21, and Ileana Orellana-Jaurides, 34, both of Rogers

Daniel Ray Kintigh Jr., 21, and Hannah Nicole Foster, 23, both of Topeka, Kan.

Justin Dean London, 41, and Carly Jean Andrews, 28, both of Harrison

Keith Dale Neel, 40, and Jenny Rocio Ramos Gonzalez, 34, both of Lowell

Clark Joseph Poole, 34, and Jennifer Pickett Nix, 38, both of Lowell

Korey Matthew Vendetti, 40, and Jessica Renee Bradley, 38, both of Hennessey, Okla.

Connor Garrison Widner, 27, and Jessie Iris Shambarger, 25, both of Bentonville

Dec. 20

Krishnasai Reddy Ambati, 27, San Jose, Calif., and Vyshnavi Nagireddy, 27, Bentonville

Joel Christopher Baese, 49, and Lacey Ann Simpson, 37, both of Bella Vista

Tyrus Edison Barclay, 23, Bismarck, N.D., and Cassidy Ashlyn Beem, 22, Lamar, Mo.

Mason Joseph Coleman, 21, Gentry, and McKayla Gabrielle Lankford, 19, Siloam Springs

David Enrique Duarte-Coronado, 28, and Maria Alejandra Hernandez-Santana, 29, both of Norman, Okla.

Britton Nathaniel Falls, 32, and Brittney Ann Braim, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Joshua David Frame, 34, and Jodi Dykes, 45, both of Rogers

Alen Herrera-Ortiz, 27, and Ana Karen Martinez, 33, both of Rogers

William Caleb McSpadden, 21, Bentonville, and Eveling Tatiana Guevara Vargas, 20, Centerton

Zachary Kaleb Potter, 20, Gravette, and Destiny Nichole Mejia, 19, Decatur

Kevin Lamar Rains, 34, Gravette, and Shavonna Lanee Tyer, 39, Anderson, Mo.

Dec. 21

Roy Benjamin Baartscheer Oosthuizen, 18, and Annamaria Nicole King, 20, both of Spokane, Mo.

Easton Tyler Higgins, 23, and Wendy Garcia, 25, both of Rogers

Santos D. Jesus Lemus, 40, and Guadalupe J. Batres, 35, both of Rogers

Ian August Mosley, 35, Hollister, Mo., and Qian Wang, 36, Siloam Springs

Aidan Barragan Parker, 21, and Keeli Shai Diskey, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Tristan Taylor Pringle, 22, Paris, Texas, and Bailee Nicole Adams, 18, Sumner, Texas

Angel Arturo Sanchez, 34, and Maria De Jesus Ferman-Benitez, 22, both of Rogers

Ken Barrett Thomas Lagoon Portsmouth, 51, and Sherwyn Lisa Leslie, 44, both of Centerton

Dec. 22

Patrick Spencer Cooley, 33, and Zoe Fisher, 32, both of Charlotte, N.C.

Wesley Emmery Garrison, 74, and Sharon Kay Garrison, 72, both of Bella Vista

Jose Armando Gonzalez Gonzalez, 29, and Vanessa Espinal, 18, both of Bentonville

Kory Alexander Hill, 29, and Kelsie Justine Trigg, 32, both of Rogers

Jason Allen Palmer, 49, and Connie Irena Gregory, 50, both of Decatur

Dustin Lee Rogers, 27, and Shelby Sue Stamps, 28, both of Rogers

Ankit Ruhela, 29, and Darcy Brett Calaway, 31, both of Centerton

Garrett Bradley Ruiz, 19, and Mary Elizabeth Storlie, 20, both of Bentonville

Noah Michael G.C. Stone, 20, and Annie May DuMond, 20, both of Rogers

Kyle Lynn Thomas, 25, and Stephanie Renee Harrison, 42, both of Garfield

Alexander Gene Vanderpool, 23, and Ashley Elizabeth Ray, 23, both of Fayetteville

Justin Scott Walter, 45, and Kristie Lynn Davison, 44, both of Cave Springs

Stoney Lee White, 20, and Nikki Lynn Nall, 19, both of Independence, Kan.

Adam Lee Wood, 37, and Haley Elizabeth Pratt, 27, both of Fayetteville