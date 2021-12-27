Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Dec. 9
Andrew Paul Dickinson, 28, and Kaylee Lynn Hunter, 25, both of Rogers
James Alan Hoerler, 34, Lincoln, and Lauren Ashley Burns, 32, Bentonville
Hobbs Edward Knowlton, 26, and Chloe Joan Cox, 28, both of Springdale
Jackie Reginald Lamb II, 37, and Sara Amberlynn Williams, 33, both of Gentry
William Joseph Lewis, 39, and Chelsea Marie Covington, 33, both of Las Vegas
George Long, 55, Celina, Texas, and Casey LouAnn Ross, 37, Ector, Texas
Scott Kyle Smith, 56, and Donna Anne Dipietrantonio, 54, both of Rogers
Alexio Velez Martinez, 26, and Deisy Daneris Tomas Zacarias, 31, both of Siloam Springs
Dec. 10
Ryan Patrick Casiday, 22, Springfield, Mo., and Abby Lynn Voelker, 21, Nixa, Mo.
Carson Louie Hicks III, 25, and Emily Lauran Clifford, 22, both of Rogers
Matthew E. Macias-Vasquez, 22, and Julia Robin Davis, 23, both of Centerton
Cody Dale McCarty, 26, and Shelby Dawn Eichenberger, 30, both of Leawood, Kan.
James Frank Oliver, 48, and Brandey Marie Porterfield, 44, both of Pea Ridge
Juan Martin Sanchez Juarez, 55, and Maria Elena Garibay, 53, both of Westville, Okla.
Gabriel John Skelton, 22, Springdale, and Brooklyn Elizabeth Moudy, 22, Fayetteville
Milton Velazquez Baez, 42, and Bevely Joany Vazquez Cruz, 40, both of Decatur
Milton Lawrence Whipple, 65, and Carmen Cecillia Avogaro, 62, both of Centerton
Robert Wayne Woody, 45, Billings, Mo., and Hollie Marie Loethen, 40, Bentonville
Dec. 13
David Lawrence Bithell, 49, Bella Vista, and Kristen Ann Olinger, 51, Rogers
Elijah Mica Colston, 18, Springfield, Mo., and Hannah Krystyn Armas, 18, Pea Ridge
Boady James Hatley, 29, and Randalyn Faith George, 26, both of Bentonville
Juan Antonio Lucero-Diaz, 37, and Idelma Amanda Garcia-Borja, 31, both of Decatur
Reyes Andres Portillo, 27, and Melissa Ellinger, 27, both of Rogers
John E. Roark Jr., 47, and Hannah Corine Roark, 44, both of Prairie Grove
Morgan Danae Smith, 30, and Stephanie LeAnn Hollis, 30, both of Bentonville
Levi Trent Watson, 34, and Hailey Nichole Starner, 34, both of Bella Vista
Brandon James Zettlemoyer, 32, and Katrina Marie Menges, 24, both of Rogers
Dec. 14
Ilan David Berry Rogers, 32, and Joann Elizabeth Charles, 28, both of Rogers
Hugo Felix Chavez, 37, and Elvira Medrano, 34, both of Rogers
Taylor Levi Cook, 22, and Bailey Markay Fielder, 23, both of Bentonville
James Gary Cooper, 68, and Virgilyn Oldham, 61, both of Rogers
C. Richard Hite, 78, and Renne Irene Beaman, 74, both of Alma, Neb.
Brandon Scott McGarrah, 27, and Jordan Alexandra Canter, 25, both of Rogers
Cauy Wade Pool, 22, and Antonina Marie Lopez, 30, both of Mannford, Okla.
Brady Richard Reimer, 47, and Melissa Dawn Kelley, 48, both of Siloam Springs
Zachary Arron Stout, 26, and Madison Leigh Van Allen, 24, both of Lowell
Dec. 15
Jordan A. Arnold, 40, and Kimberly Durham, 39, both of Pea Ridge
Seth David Brumley, 25, and Abbey Lynn Norwood, 28, both of Springdale
William Clay Flurry, 24, and Faith Kameron Guidry, 24, both of Bentonville
Dylan Thomas Forthman, 23, Rogers, and Madison Brooke Knipe, 25, Springdale
Justin Lee Golden, 48, Springdale, and Rebecca Carolyn Adrian, 43, Billings, Mont.
William Wayne Holdridge, 25, and Amanda Nicole Watkins, 23, both of Centerton
Travler Michael Moore, 21, and Allison Rose Lambeth, 21, both of Bentonville
Rudy Josue Rivera, 27, Springdale, and Madelynn Grace Hancock, 22, Decatur
Dec. 16
Angel Gabriel Flores, 24, and Betty Dean Copher, 24, both of Bentonville
Vincent Arthur Glasser, 67, and Zyla Marie Brown, 69, both of Rogers
Jadin Eugene Higgins, 20, Bentonville, and Hannah Marie Bowling, 20, Centerton
Dec. 17
Kamel Alkhatib, 30, and Murphy-Michelle Louise Burt, 27, both of Bentonville
Joel Edwardo De Santiago, 31, Bentonville, and Lilibeth Tibon, 30, Rogers
Travis Leon Farrar, 42, and Crystal Rhiannon Rhodes, 43, both of Bentonville
Brandon Logan Gillenwater, 22, and Reyna Marie Timmons, 22, both of Knoxville, Tenn.
Zachary Alan Givens, 29, and Mylisha Katrelle Nauden, 25, both of Rogers
Kevin Josue Hernandez-Maradiaga, 21, and Ileana Orellana-Jaurides, 34, both of Rogers
Daniel Ray Kintigh Jr., 21, and Hannah Nicole Foster, 23, both of Topeka, Kan.
Justin Dean London, 41, and Carly Jean Andrews, 28, both of Harrison
Keith Dale Neel, 40, and Jenny Rocio Ramos Gonzalez, 34, both of Lowell
Clark Joseph Poole, 34, and Jennifer Pickett Nix, 38, both of Lowell
Korey Matthew Vendetti, 40, and Jessica Renee Bradley, 38, both of Hennessey, Okla.
Connor Garrison Widner, 27, and Jessie Iris Shambarger, 25, both of Bentonville
Dec. 20
Krishnasai Reddy Ambati, 27, San Jose, Calif., and Vyshnavi Nagireddy, 27, Bentonville
Joel Christopher Baese, 49, and Lacey Ann Simpson, 37, both of Bella Vista
Tyrus Edison Barclay, 23, Bismarck, N.D., and Cassidy Ashlyn Beem, 22, Lamar, Mo.
Mason Joseph Coleman, 21, Gentry, and McKayla Gabrielle Lankford, 19, Siloam Springs
David Enrique Duarte-Coronado, 28, and Maria Alejandra Hernandez-Santana, 29, both of Norman, Okla.
Britton Nathaniel Falls, 32, and Brittney Ann Braim, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Joshua David Frame, 34, and Jodi Dykes, 45, both of Rogers
Alen Herrera-Ortiz, 27, and Ana Karen Martinez, 33, both of Rogers
William Caleb McSpadden, 21, Bentonville, and Eveling Tatiana Guevara Vargas, 20, Centerton
Zachary Kaleb Potter, 20, Gravette, and Destiny Nichole Mejia, 19, Decatur
Kevin Lamar Rains, 34, Gravette, and Shavonna Lanee Tyer, 39, Anderson, Mo.
Dec. 21
Roy Benjamin Baartscheer Oosthuizen, 18, and Annamaria Nicole King, 20, both of Spokane, Mo.
Easton Tyler Higgins, 23, and Wendy Garcia, 25, both of Rogers
Santos D. Jesus Lemus, 40, and Guadalupe J. Batres, 35, both of Rogers
Ian August Mosley, 35, Hollister, Mo., and Qian Wang, 36, Siloam Springs
Aidan Barragan Parker, 21, and Keeli Shai Diskey, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Tristan Taylor Pringle, 22, Paris, Texas, and Bailee Nicole Adams, 18, Sumner, Texas
Angel Arturo Sanchez, 34, and Maria De Jesus Ferman-Benitez, 22, both of Rogers
Ken Barrett Thomas Lagoon Portsmouth, 51, and Sherwyn Lisa Leslie, 44, both of Centerton
Dec. 22
Patrick Spencer Cooley, 33, and Zoe Fisher, 32, both of Charlotte, N.C.
Wesley Emmery Garrison, 74, and Sharon Kay Garrison, 72, both of Bella Vista
Jose Armando Gonzalez Gonzalez, 29, and Vanessa Espinal, 18, both of Bentonville
Kory Alexander Hill, 29, and Kelsie Justine Trigg, 32, both of Rogers
Jason Allen Palmer, 49, and Connie Irena Gregory, 50, both of Decatur
Dustin Lee Rogers, 27, and Shelby Sue Stamps, 28, both of Rogers
Ankit Ruhela, 29, and Darcy Brett Calaway, 31, both of Centerton
Garrett Bradley Ruiz, 19, and Mary Elizabeth Storlie, 20, both of Bentonville
Noah Michael G.C. Stone, 20, and Annie May DuMond, 20, both of Rogers
Kyle Lynn Thomas, 25, and Stephanie Renee Harrison, 42, both of Garfield
Alexander Gene Vanderpool, 23, and Ashley Elizabeth Ray, 23, both of Fayetteville
Justin Scott Walter, 45, and Kristie Lynn Davison, 44, both of Cave Springs
Stoney Lee White, 20, and Nikki Lynn Nall, 19, both of Independence, Kan.
Adam Lee Wood, 37, and Haley Elizabeth Pratt, 27, both of Fayetteville