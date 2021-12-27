DAR in 6th year as Santa for vets

For the sixth year, the Daughters of the American Revolution across the state partnered with other organizations to provide Christmas Shoeboxes to military veterans.

Last year, the DAR Veterans Shoebox Drive delivered more than 2,300 boxes to veterans across the state, according to a news release.

Officials with the Pine-Bluff-John McAlmont DAR Chapter said they were proud to be part of this Christmas project as the group delivered more than 160 shoeboxes to the Pine Bluff Community Based Outpatient Clinics earlier this month, a spokesman said.

Other boxes received are distributed by the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement at North Little Rock under the direction of Michael Dobbs, chief of volunteer service at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System.

The boxes are filled with fun and practical gifts for the veterans, such as toiletries, personal-care items, cards, stamps, games and puzzles, according to the release.

Items from a selected list are purchased, then packaged, wrapped and delivered to Arkansas veterans who either live in or are receiving medical care in a facility, live in Arkansas State Veteran Homes, assisted living facilities, nursing homes or are homeless.

DAR officials gave special appreciation for the drive to Publishing Concepts Inc. at Little Rock for storing the boxes and publishing the Veterans Shoebox Drive in the Life in Chenal Magazine.

The Veteran Shoebox Drive is organized by the Little Rock-Centennial and Gilbert Marshall Chapters, DAR, and is sanctioned by the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

This is the first year the Pine Bluff chapter has been able to participate in the project. Under the direction of Barbie Pierce, regent, members had fun collecting, donating, wrapping and thanking veterans, a spokesman said.

DAR has served the Pine Bluff and surrounding communities for 115 years. The John McAlmont Chapter was chartered Oct. 25, 1906, and the Pine Bluff Chapter was chartered Oct. 22, 1907. The chapters merged April 21, 2012.

For details on how to help spread Christmas cheer and thank a veteran, people may contact Kathy Balkman at skbalkman@sbcglobal.net.