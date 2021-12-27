France tops 100,000 covid cases in day





PARIS -- France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic and covid-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month, as the fast-spreading omicron variant complicates the French government's efforts to stave off a new lockdown.

More than 1 in 100 people in the Paris region have tested positive in the past week, according to the regional health service. Most new infections are linked to the omicron variant, which government experts predict will be dominant in France in the coming days. Omicron is already dominant in Britain, right across the Channel.

Meanwhile a surge in delta variant infections in recent months is pushing up hospital admissions in France and putting ICUs under strain again over the Christmas holiday. More than 1,000 people in France with the virus died over the past week, bringing the country's overall death toll to more than 122,000.

President Emmanuel Macron's government is holding emergency meetings today to discuss the next steps in tackling the virus. Some scientists and educators have urged delaying the post-holiday return to school, or suggested reimposing a curfew.

But France's education minister says schools should open as usual on Jan. 3, and other government officials are working to avoid measures that would hammer the country's economic recovery.

Instead, the French government is hoping that stepped-up vaccinations will be enough. The government is pushing a draft law that would require vaccination to enter all restaurants and many public venues, instead of the current health pass system that allows people to produce a negative test or proof of recovery if they're not vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Australia's most populous state reported a record number of new covid-19 cases on Sunday and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people were isolating at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has.

A major laboratory in Sydney, which is located in New South Wales, said that 400 people who had been informed a day earlier they had tested negative for covid-19 had in fact tested positive. The lab's medical director said those people were being contacted and informed of the error.

"An emergency response team is now investigating the cause of this mistake, which is believed to be due to human error. We sincerely apologize," said SydPath medical director Anthony Dodds.

Doctors and pharmacists in New South Wales have said they are running short of vaccine doses amid a rush for shots spurred by concern over the omicron variant.





New South Wales reported 6,394 new infections, up from 6,288 a day earlier. Case numbers in the state have surged over the past two weeks but hospitalizations have lagged behind new infections.

More than 70% of cases in some Australian states are the omicron variant of the coronavirus, but New South Wales does not routinely carry out genome testing to identify the variant. State Health Minister Brad Hazzard indicated Sunday that omicron is widespread.

"We would expect that pretty well everybody in New South Wales at some point will get omicron," Hazzard said. "If we're all going to get omicron, the best way to face it is when we have full vaccinations including our booster."

Health officials reported 458 active cases in hospitals across the state, up sharply from 388 the day before. There were 52 people in intensive care in New South Wales.

Victoria, the country's second most populous state, reported 1,608 new covid-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, with 374 people in hospitals, including 77 in intensive care.

More than 30,000 people in Victoria spent Christmas isolating at home, unable to celebrate with family or friends. Of those, about half were reported to be active cases who contracted the virus in the days leading up to Christmas.

Information for this article was contributed by Angela Charlton and staff of The Associated Press.

A New Orleans brass band plays in the street during a demonstration of people in the arts sector in Brussels on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers and others joined together Sunday to protest the government's decision to close down the country's cultural life to stem the spread of the surging omicron virus variant. Gluhwein refers to a common drink which is served at Christmas markets. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)



A person holds a sign which reads 'Give us a seat at the theatre' as they protest with other artists during a demonstration in Brussels on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers and others joined together Sunday to protest the government's decision to close down the country's cultural life to stem the spread of the surging omicron virus variant. Gluhwein refers to a common drink which is served at Christmas markets. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)



People lining up to get a nasal swap at a mobile COVID-19 testing site on the Christmas Eve at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie-style TikTok video on Thursday calling on young people to get themselves tested before joining family members for the holidays. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



A boy holds a sign referring to cancelled performance as he protests with other artists during a demonstration in Brussels on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers and others joined together Sunday to protest the government's decision to close down the country's cultural life to stem the spread of the surging omicron virus variant. Gluhwein refers to a common drink which is served at Christmas markets. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)



Emergency room nurse Sonia Harrat takes a break while working on Christmas day at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Marseille’s La Timone Hospital, one of France’s biggest hospitals, has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



A medical staff prepares nasal swaps to test a woman with her children at a testing site on the Christmas Eve in La Celle-Saint-Cloud, west of Paris, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie-style TikTok video on Thursday calling on young people to get themselves tested before joining family members for the holidays. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



A doctor leaves the room of a patient as hospital workers enjoy a Christmas day lunch together in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 25, 2021. Marseille’s La Timone Hospital, one of France’s biggest hospitals, has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Hospital worker Houda Mokrani takes a selfie with her colleagues on christmas day in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 25, 2021. Marseille’s La Timone Hospital, one of France’s biggest hospitals, has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Hospital workers pose for a selfie together in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Marseille’s La Timone Hospital, one of France’s biggest hospitals, has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)











