Freshman guard raising game as Bulldogs face Shreveport foe

Editor's note: This is the sixth and final in a series of features leading up to the return of the King Cotton Holiday Classic, one of the premier high school basketball tournaments in the nation. The tournament is scheduled for today-Wednesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. A schedule of games is available in the Community Calendar.

White Hall has already won as many basketball games this year as it did in the 2020-21 season, Josh Hayes' first leading the Bulldogs.

"I believe first and foremost, buy-in," he said, his Bulldogs turning around from 5-19 to 5-2 so far. "The guys are buying in, and they've won some games. They like the feeling, something they haven't been used to. When something feels good and it's new, you want more of it."

The Bulldogs also have a new face of the team in freshman Jai'chaunn Hayes.

At 6-feet-6, the coach's son can play four positions, but primarily operates as a combo guard. Jai'chaunn, or Jai for short, also ranks as the top freshman in Arkansas.

At 19 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds per game, Jai Hayes doesn't consider himself shocked to earn such a high billing.

"I would just say it's a blessing because I've been working hard my whole life," the younger Hayes said. "I'm just glad it could pay off. Finally, people can see what I can do."

Josh Hayes, a 1999 Little Rock Parkview graduate who played at Ole Miss and the University of Central Arkansas, believes it helps that Jai can play anywhere from point guard to power forward.

"He has a lot of ability and he's played the point about 65 to 75 percent of the game," the coach said. "My style of play, I have the type of players who match that now. We can do so many more things that we couldn't do last year."

Jai Hayes embraces the chance to play four positions. Yet, his father says Jai loves to make plays for others.

"My dad really had it like that my whole life," Jai said. "When I was younger, I just played big. As I got older, moving to the guard got easier as I developed my ballhandling more. It's not so much of a task, now. I've been doing it my whole life."

White Hall is also getting scoring help from senior Tavin Dunlap (15 points and 7 rebounds per game, 60% field-goal shooting), junior Keaton Stone (14 points and 4 rebounds, 50% 3-point shooter), and sophomore Randy Emerson Jr. Stone and Emerson transferred from rival schools Sheridan and Watson Chapel, respectively.

Also, 6-foot-7 senior Greg Wolf gives the Bulldogs a big inside presence.

"They're leading us, especially Tavin," Jai Hayes said. "They're doing an incredible job of leading us. And Wolf, he does a good job of leading us and controlling the boards. And Keaton from Sheridan, he's a great shooter and great guy. He does a lot for us."

The Bulldogs will tip off against Shreveport Huntington at 3:15 p.m. today for a shot at either St. Louis Cardinal Ritter or Derrian Ford-led Magnolia in Tuesday's King Cotton Holiday Classic semifinals. Ford recently signed with the University of Arkansas.

But as soon as the likes of Ford and North Little Rock's Nick Smith Jr. and Kel'el Ware graduate, more of Arkansas' basketball limelight will shine on Jai Hayes and his Jefferson County school not far removed from a shot at a 5A football championship.

"You don't want to be the sport on campus that's not winning," Josh Hayes said. "I'm a huge football fan. I'm really good friends with the football staff, but one thing about is, their football success motivates us. It pushes us. If they had a successful football season, we're going to raise up our level and try to follow their success."

White Hall Bulldogs (5-2)

2021-22 boys basketball scores

Nov. 9: vs. Searcy, won 91-55

Nov. 16: vs. Bauxite, won 94-48

*Nov. 18: vs. LR Central, lost 84-63

*Nov. 20: vs. Fort Smith Northside, lost 79-67

Nov. 30: vs. Monticello, won 78-45

Dec. 7: at Star City, won 66-23

Dec. 10: at Monticello, won 60-41

*--Hoopin' 4 Hoodies at Maumelle