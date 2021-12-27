Grads at UAM-CTC pass exam on nursing

Nursing graduates at the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett achieved a 100% exam pass rate.

The UAM-CTC June 2021 graduates of the practical nursing technical certificate program all passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses, according to a news release.

Graduates included Victoria Victory, Dia'Brina Shaw, Lacy Harrod, Lorenda Spaulding, Alana Berry, Rebeca Gonzalez, Joseph Wesson-Points, Penny Crane, and Crystal Amos.

The NCLEX-PN exam is an examination offered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) for those who want to work as a licensed practical nurse or licensed vocational nurse in the United States.

"I am excited to announce that the Class of 2021 practical nursing graduates has a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX," UAM-CTC Vice Chancellor Linda Rushing said. "Thank you to Ms. Shela Upshaw and Ms. Kayla Noble for doing a great job preparing their students for the licensure exam and the 'real' world of work. Congratulations to our instructors and students for their hard work."

The 42 weekslong practical nursing technical certificate program is fast-paced and intentionally challenging. Individuals in this career field must possess not only solid academic skills but also keen decision-making skills and critical prioritizing abilities, according to the release.