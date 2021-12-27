DEAR HELOISE: Every year, with good intentions, I make New Year's resolutions. Some of my annual resolutions are to lose weight, exercise more, eat healthier and spend more time with my kids. Needless to say, I always brake them before the end of January.

A friend of mine taught me how she keeps her resolutions, and so far they seem to be working well for her, and hopefully for me, too. She wrote her resolutions on an index card and taped it to her bathroom mirror. For example, she wrote: "Lose weight: 20 pounds (a specific amount!) Why? Because I'm too young to be so heavy, and extra weight makes me look matronly. Exercise more: Walk 2 to 3 miles after work four times a week (a specific number of miles and days a week). Why? It's healthy for me, and my kids can come with me. Eat healthier: Cookies, ice cream and other junk food will not cross my threshold. Why? Because I need to set a good example for my kids so they learn healthy eating habits."

For each resolution she explains to herself why she wants to keep that resolution. She also reads these aloud to herself every morning. I've been doing the same thing this past week, and so far it's working.

-- Brenda O., Browns Mill, N.J.

DEAR READERS: Got too many books in your house and nowhere to put them?

• Place books in a box at the curb with a sign "FREE BOOKS."

• Donate to a hospital or nursing home.

• Sell them online or in a garage sale.

• Call a library and ask if they would like any of your books.

• Call a school and see if they would like them in the teacher's lounge.

DEAR HELOISE: With cold weather here, many people assume that their cats and dogs will simply adjust to the chilly surroundings. Not necessarily! Most dogs and cats, especially short-haired ones, need shelter in either a heated doghouse or indoors. They need plenty of water and food and a place to be safe from freezing weather.

Most states now have fines and penalties for people who don't properly take care of their pets, and many neighbors are more than willing to call authorities if they see an abused or abandoned animal. Remember, a pet is a family member and needs care and love to survive.

-- Olivia W., Battle Creek, Mich.

DEAR HELOISE: Never leave a washer or dryer door partially open if you have pets or small children. This door is an invitation for a pet or child to climb in and find a cozy nap place. Meanwhile, you put your laundry in and start the machine. You could end up with some very tragic results.

-- Diane T., San Gabriel, Calif.

DEAR READER: I started my dryer after taking a phone call, not realizing my cat had crawled inside my dryer. I heard a thud and opened the door quickly, only to find my cat inside! Thank heavens she was OK, but she could have been killed or seriously injured.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com