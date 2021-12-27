Hot Springs board gives 10% bonuses to city manager, attorney

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Board of Directors awarded 10% lump-sum bonuses to City Manager Bill Burrough and City Attorney Brian Albright Tuesday night after conducting their annual performance evaluations during a more than two-hour executive session.

The bonuses are based on 10% of their 2021 base salaries. The city's human resources department said Burrough's base salary is $175,926 and Albright's is $152,484. The board also approved a general fund budget adjustment to account for the more than $30,000 in lump sum payments that will be disbursed before the end of the year.

Burrough and Albright are the only city employees whom the board has direct authority over. Per their employment agreements, their annual performance evaluations are conducted every December.

The state's open meetings statute shields the disclosure of discussions that take place in executive session. But Mayor Pat McCabe provided some insight into the board's rationale for awarding the bonuses, explaining that Burrough and Albright submitted overviews of their 2021 activities for the board to review prior to Tuesday night's executive session.

The board awarded Burrough and Albright 25% and 20% bonuses last year. McCabe said last year's more generous payments were a reflection of the challenges the city had to overcome in 2020.

"It's not that we're disappointed in their performance," he said of this year's smaller bonuses. "I think this is a level the board believes is a sustainable level. I think 2020 was a totally different year. It was the onset of covid.

"The ability to continue to provide services throughout the high infection rate within the city staff and be able to move people about and still be able to provide continued services without any significant disruption. The core services continued and any impact that covid had in the reduction of our workforce was not seen by the citizens of Hot Springs in the delivery of service."