• Kelley LeBonty of the Detroit Animal Welfare Group said, "The problem is, birds breed easily; and then you just have more babies and more babies and more babies if you don't control the situation," after the son of an animal hoarder surrendered 497 parakeets to the shelter.

• Suyin Ting, longtime collections manager for vertebrate paleontology at the LSU Museum of Natural Science, got a unique retirement gift as researchers in Alabama and South Carolina named a prehistoric shark species after her: Carcharhinus tingae.

• Cheryl Burkinshaw of Newburyport, Mass., noted, "Home is where the heart is," as the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Season of Hope campaign paid off her mortgage after her husband, a firefighter, died of job-related brain cancer.

• Brandon Presley of Mississippi says the proposed designation of the Harold Ray Presley Memorial Interchange would be a fitting honor for his uncle, who was sheriff of Lee County when he was shot and killed in the hunt for a kidnapping suspect that began at that intersection.

• Joe Lovvorn, an Alabama legislator and first responder whose home was damaged by a deadly twister in 2019, spearheaded legislation that's to provide a $3,000 tax credit to homeowners who install a storm shelter.

• Greg DeLoach, dean of Mercer University's McAfee School of Theology in Atlanta, says how churches reach their congregations has changed, with many going virtual, so a $1 million grant will be used to reach out to local churches to see what they need and help them with solutions.

• Becky Richardson of the Auburn, Ala., parks department says a cultural center planned as part of a new campus will be a museum highlighting the history of the city's Black community and honoring civil-rights activist Rosa Parks.

• Lynn Spruill, mayor of Starkville, Miss., and Rodney Lincoln, director of the city's George M. Bryan Airport, say they are thrilled that a land acquisition has made it possible to extend the runway by 1,000 feet, improving safety and allowing for larger aircraft.

• Brittany Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., was jailed in lieu of $2 million bond after being charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve, with police saying she told them they'd taken methamphetamine and that she believed he had several other entities living in his body and she was setting him free.