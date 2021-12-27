King Cotton scoreboard

Here are updated scores and schedules for the King Cotton Holiday Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center:



Monday, Dec. 27



Girls



Game 1A, Shreveport Huntington 58, Watson Chapel 31



Game 1B, Sylvan Hills 60, Memphis Hutchison School for Girls 52



Boys



Game 2, Little Rock Parkview 66, Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower 63



Underway: Game 3, Raymond (Miss.) vs. St. Louis Christian Brothers



Approx. 3:10 p.m.: Game 4, Chicago De La Salle vs. Baytown (Texas) Goose Creek Memorial



4:25 p.m.: Game 5, White Hall vs. Shreveport Huntington



5:40 p.m.: Game 6, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter vs. Magnolia



6:55 p.m.: Game 7, Beaumont (Texas) United vs. Watson Chapel



8:10 p.m.: Game 8, North Little Rock vs. Shreveport Calvary Baptist



9:25 p.m.: Game 9, Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge vs. Pine Bluff



Tuesday, Dec. 28



Girls



9 a.m.: Game 10A, Pine Bluff vs. Memphis Hutchison School for Girls



10:15 a.m.: Game 10B, Sylvan Hills vs. Shreveport Huntington



Boys



11:30 a.m.: Game 11, King Bracket, Raymond-Christian Brothers loser vs. Beaumont United-Watson Chapel loser



12:45 p.m.: Game 12, King Bracket, North Little Rock-Calvary Baptist loser vs. Cane Ridge-Pine Bluff loser



2 p.m.: Game 13, Creed Bracket, Hightower vs. De La Salle-Goose Creek Memorial loser

3:15 p.m.: Game 14, Creed Bracket, White Hall-Huntington loser vs. Cardinal Ritter-Magnolia loser



4:30 p.m.: Game 15, King Bracket semifinal, Raymond-Christian Brothers winner vs. Beaumont United-Watson Chapel winner



5:45 p.m.: Game 16, Creed Bracket semifinal, Cardinal Ritter-Magnolia winner vs. White Hall-Huntington winner



7 p.m.: Game 17, King Bracket semifinal, North Little Rock-Calvary Baptist winner vs. Cane Ridge-Pine Bluff winner



8:15 p.m.: Game 18, Creed Bracket semifinal, Parkview vs. De La Salle-Goose Creek Memorial winner



Wednesday, Dec. 29



Girls



9:15 a.m.: Game 19, Watson Chapel vs. Memphis Hutchison School for Girls



Boys



11:30 a.m.: Game 21, Game 12 loser vs. Game 11 winner



12:45 p.m.: Game 22, Game 16 loser vs. Game 18 loser



2 p.m.: Game 23, Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 loser



3:15 p.m.: Game 24, Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 winner



4:40 p.m.: Game 25, Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser



5:45 p.m.: Game 26, Game 17 loser vs. Game 15 loser



7 p.m.: Creed Bracket championship



8:15 p.m.: King Bracket championship



