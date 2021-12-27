MASTER CLASS: Weary of planks? Imagine your hand as the hand of a clock





About 20 years ago, "the plank" became a thing. Fitness enthusiasts around the world began to ditch their standard situps in favor of the isometric core exercise designed to tighten the midsection.

I have been a member of the fitness community for the better part of 25 years. I have seen what feels like thousands of abdominal contraptions and exercise routines come and go. Some were physiologically sound, while others were designed as commercial vehicles without regard to human biomechanics.

The funny part is, not much has changed. The best abdominal exercises still require zero equipment, and there's still no way to "spot reduce" subcutaneous body fat specifically in the abdominal area.

So, reducing abdominal girth is still about a combination of good nutrition, cardiovascular activity, strength training and abdominal-specific training. The hard truth is that there is no "magic bullet" — it takes work.

The plank is one exercise that almost anyone can perform for a short period. While it's still not a magic bullet, the plank can add a useful dimension to any workout regimen. It challenges the core, legs, arms, shoulders and back all at the same time. I can't think of too many exercises that achieve that same level of muscular engagement without external sources of resistance.

When in the plank position (resting on hands and toes or on elbows and toes with hips off the floor), try to flex the abdominal muscles. This action engages the core muscles to reduce lower back strain and maximize effectiveness.

I also recommend doing some movement during the plank. Even if it's just lifting a foot off the floor every five seconds, maintaining some limb movement changes the exercise from static to dynamic — thereby forcing the exerciser to stay mentally engaged throughout.

This week's exercise takes the dynamic plank to another level. The Clock Face Plank provides a dynamic movement road map for the arms during the plank, so it's a fun way to keep your mind engaged during what would otherwise be the grim grind of maintaining an isometric hold.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1227master/]





1. Get into the up phase of a pushup. Imagine your body is face-down on a big clock face.

2. From here, lift up your right hand and touch each number on the right side of the face down to 4 o'clock.

3. Once done, switch hands and touch the left side of the clock face down to 8 o'clock.

4. Continue this pattern for three repetitions on the right side, and three repetitions on the left.

In totality, this exercise should take 45-60 seconds, depending on repetition speed. During that period, it's imperative to maintain good abdominal engagement and continue to breathe intentionally. There is a tendency to hold one's breath during plank positions, which can be dangerous for those with hypertension or heart conditions. But this movement is a lot of fun, and one that is a perfect family activity. So, let's get to work!

Director of population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com







