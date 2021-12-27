Monk shines after enduring covid chaos

At long last, Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Malik Monk was cleared out of the NBA's heath and safety protocols and able to play.

The ups and downs of the testing, Monk being cleared and then not cleared, were confusing for him. But once he was able to take the court Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, Monk was a bright spot for the Lakers during their 122-115 loss to the Brooklyn Net in one of the NBA's marquee Christmas Day games.

Monk (Bentonville) had missed the five previous games while in the protocols, but the reserve guard still looked sharp.

He scored 20 points off the bench on eight-for-13 shooting. He scored 10 points in the fourth quarter when the Lakers rallied from 23 points down and tied the score late in the game. He made all four of his shots and both of his three-pointers in the quarter.

"Just to get to the rim. I tried to create for others too," Monk said. "We had a little misunderstanding with what we were doing on the offensive end and felt like the ball wasn't moving enough. I tried to come in and get to the rim and try to mix everything up."

Monk's journey through the covid-19 protocols forced him out almost two weeks. Asked to explain how it went down, from being cleared to not being cleared, Monk tried his best.

"I really don't know what happened, man," he said. "I don't know. Yeah, I don't know. Thought I was cleared. Said I wasn't and then just kept switching back and forth. I don't know."

Monk was asked if he flew to Dallas with the Lakers on Dec. 14 to start a three-game trip, which would have meant he was cleared to play against the Mavericks on Dec. 15.

"Yep," he said.

But once in Dallas, Monk was placed in the protocols. He didn't fly back to Los Angeles right away.

Before the Lakers flew to Minnesota for a game on Dec. 17, Monk had been cleared and flew there with the team.

But once in Minnesota, Monk was placed in the protocols again.

"Yeah," Monk said, "I was in Minnesota for five days."

Monk eventually flew back to Los Angeles on Dec. 21 but wasn't cleared to play until Christmas. Once he did return to the court, Monk gave the Lakers a big lift, even if it didn't result in a win.

"For him to be able to do that, he really gave us a huge, huge boost tonight," said Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale, who is the interim coach while Frank Vogel is in the protocols. "So, credit to him."