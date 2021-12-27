Morris out as Hogs open on-site Outback Bowl practices

TAMPA, Fla. — Wide receiver Tyson Morris was out with the flu as the University of Arkansas opened on-site practices for the Outback Bowl on a warm Monday morning at the University of Tampa.

Morris, a bonus-year senior, and redshirt freshman tight end Zach Lee of Bentonville were the only noticeable absences for the Razorbacks (8-4), who are a slight underdog for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Penn State (7-5) at Raymond James Stadium.

An Arkansas official said the Razorbacks expect to have both Morris and Lee back before the end of the week and to be at full capacity by game day. Morris is one of the wideouts who is expected to take a larger role in the bowl game with the absence of standout Treylon Burks, who has declared for the NFL Draft.

Coach Sam Pittman is expected to address the opening practice and the roster at his first on-site media availability late Monday morning.

Junior defensive end Mataio Soli, injured in a Friday scrimmage prior to Christmas, worked on the sideline at the University of Tampa soccer stadium. Soli had a wrap on his right knee.

