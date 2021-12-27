• Scottish singer Tom Walker praised the piano skills of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, after the pair recorded a Christmas tune that was shown during a carol concert. Walker performed a new song, "For Those Who Can't Be Here," accompanied by Kate on the piano, in a prerecorded segment shown during the concert broadcast on ITV on Friday. Walker, who rose to fame after the release of his single "Leave a Light On" in 2018, said he had kept the performance a secret -- even from his mother. "She was in floods of tears watching it on the telly," he told the BBC. "It was beautiful." Walker had performed at a charity event in front of the duchess, and when asked to play at the carol service he offered to perform a song the public hadn't yet heard. "So I sent it over to the team and they absolutely loved it, and then a week later they came back and said, 'Um, would it be alright if the duchess played along with you?"' he recalled. "And I was like 'What?'" The pair rehearsed for a few weeks. "She picked it up so well; it's really not easy to go from not playing with other musicians for like 10 years to jumping straight in with like a whole band you've never met and camera crews doing live takes that's being filmed in Westminster Abbey, so I thought it just went so well," he said. "She's (a) very talented musician." Kate and Prince William spearheaded the program, "Royal Carols: Together At Christmas."

• Court officials are edging closer to dividing up pop superstar Prince's estate. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that recent tax filings show the Internal Revenue Service and Comerica Bank & Trust, the estate administrator, have reached an agreement on the total value of Prince's assets. That number hasn't been disclosed, but it could top $100 million. The IRS last year determined the assets were worth $163.2 million, while the bank put the total at $82.3 million. IRS officials felt Comerica's total was so low that they imposed a $6.4 million accuracy penalty on the estate. The Carver County, Minn., probate court, which must approve the agreement, is set to begin discussions in February on how to divide up the the estate -- probably between New York music company Primary Wave and Prince's three oldest heirs or their families. Primary Wave bought all or most of the interests of the three youngest siblings. Prince died of a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park home in April 2016. He left no will.