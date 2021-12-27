NFL notebook

MILESTONES

Two offensive linemen scored touchdowns in the Jets' 26-21 win over the Jaguars: New York's Conor McDermott on a tackle-eligible reception and Jacksonville's Will Richardson on a fumble recovery in the end zone. According to Elias Sports Bureau records dating to 1950, it was the first time multiple offensive linemen scored TDs in the same game. ... Minnesota's Justin Jefferson had eight catches for 116 yards in the Vikings' 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He passed fellow LSU alum and pal Odell Beckham Jr. for most receiving yards in a player's first two seasons (2,851). Beckham had 2,755. ... The Rams' Cooper Kupp had 10 catches for 109 yards to become the first player with at least 90 receiving yards in 14 games of a single season. Antonio Brown (2014) and Michael Irvin (1995) did so in 13 games. Kupp's 132 catches this season are the fifth most in NFL history and with two games left, he has a shot at Michael Thomas' record of 149 in 2019, when the season was 16 games. ... The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their first NFC South title since 2007. Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl last season as a wild card. ... Buffalo's Josh Allen became the first player in NFL history with at least 100 touchdown passes and 20 rushing TDs in his first four seasons.

STREAKS & STATS

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their sixth consecutive AFC West title with a 36-10 win over Pittsburgh, their eighth consecutive victory since starting the season 3-4. ... The Steelers became the first team in NFL history to trail by at least 23 points at halftime in three consecutive road games, and they have failed to score a touchdown in the first half of five consecutive games for the first time since 1940. ... Atlanta's Kyle Pitts has 949 receiving yards this season, the second most in history by a rookie tight end behind Mike Ditka's 1,076 in 1961. ... The Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen has 96 catches this season and became the second player with at least 95 receptions in five consecutive seasons.

BURROW'S BIG DAY

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards in the Cincinnati Bengals' 41-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the fourth most in an NFL game. Norm Van Brocklin holds the record of 554 yards for the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 28, 1951. Since the merger, only Warren Moon and Matt Schaub (both 527 yards) have topped Burrow's total. The Ravens came into the game with the league's second-worst pass defense and an injury-ravaged secondary, and the Bengals attacked through the air for the entire game, with Burrow securing the franchise record on a 52-yard bomb to Joe Mixon after the two-minute warning. Boomer Esiason (522) previously had the most passing yards by a Bengal.

A SNOW NEWS DAY

After the final kneel down, the few remaining snowballs being tossed from the stands were no longer only directed toward officials or the Chicago Bears. Some were being flung toward the home sideline and tunnel as the Seattle Seahawks left the field. What was already a lost season for the Seahawks hit a new low Sunday, when they blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears that eliminated Seattle from playoff contention in the NFC. The crash has been swift and painful for a team that a year ago won 12 games and was NFC West champions. Seattle (5-10) already was assured of finishing with a losing record, but clung to the slimmest of playoff hopes entering the week. Now, they're guaranteed the worst season of Pete Carroll's tenure with the Seahawks -- and his first 10-loss season since his first season as an NFL head coach in 1994 with the New York Jets. Seattle will finish in last place in the NFC West for the first time since moving to the NFC in 2002. The last time the Seahawks finished last in their division was the AFC West in 1996. For just the third time since Lumen Field opened in 2002, the Seattle Seahawks are playing a home game in the snow. The last time Seattle played a home game in the snow was the home finale of the 2008 season when the Seahawks beat the New York Jets. Previous to that was a November 2006 Monday night game against Green Bay also a Seattle victory. In both those games, Hall of Famer Brett Favre was the starting quarterback for the visitors.

RHULE NO MORE?

Carolina fans are fed up with Matt Rhule, chanting for the coach to be fired as the Panthers were blown out 32-6 by Tampa Bay to fall to 5-10. Rhule has lost double-digit games in both of his seasons, and there was a hint of desperation in his strategy of rotating quarterbacks Cam Newton and Sam Darnold on Sunday. Rhule insisted after the game that the team is heading in the right direction, but it isn't showing on the field. It remains to be seen whether Panthers owner David Tepper will be patient enough for Rhule's process to bear fruit. "There is a process that is happening underneath and everyone is like, 'It's not working Matt, it's not working Matt.' But when I see all of the good things that are happening, I think it is," said Rhule, who is in the second year of a seven-year, $60 million contract.

PROGRESS?

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their seventh consecutive overall and fell to 0-2 since Coach Urban Meyer was fired, but this defeat didn't feel like the others. The Jags were competitive to the final minute of a 26-21 loss to the New York Jets, falling short on an incomplete pass by Trevor Lawrence on fourth-and-goal. "I can honestly say this game has been different," cornerback Shaquill Griffin said. "I was telling them watching Trevor and the offense drive down that field, I'm looking around at those faces, that faith, that belief and hope that 'We really can do this.'" Another silver lining for the Jaguars: They are in position for the top pick in the draft for the second consecutive year.

Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (7) celebrates intercepting a pass thrown by Washington Football Team's Taylor Heinicke in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)



Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) walks off the field after the Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)



Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)



Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, slips past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Taco Charlton (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates as he scores scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)



Seattle Seahawks players run on a partially snow-cleared field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. Snow blanketed parts of the Pacific Northwest on Sunday because of unusually cold temperatures in the region. Between 3 and 5 inches of snow fell in Seattle overnight and frigid temperatures in the region could tie or break records in the coming days. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)



Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

