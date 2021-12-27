MOTOR SPORTS

Racing family matriarch dies

Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR's best-known families, has died. She was 91. Grandchildren Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a statement that she died Saturday night. "As we grieve her loss and begin to imagine life without our beloved 'Mamaw,' we find solace in knowing she is at peace in eternal glory and in joyous reunion with her husband Ralph and sons Dale, Randy and Danny," the statement said. Martha Earnhardt was married to Ralph Earnhardt from 1947 until the NASCAR driver's death. Her son, the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., was a seven-time NASCAR champion and father of of Dale Jr. and Kelley. Martha and Ralph Earnhardt raised five children -- daughters Kaye and Cathy and the three sons -- in a modest home with an auto shop in the back at the corner of V-8 and Sedan Avenue in Kannapolis (N.C.)' "Car Hill" community. Danny died two weeks ago at age 66.

HORSE RACING

Baffert wins Grade 1 La Brea

Kalypso rallied with a furlong to go and won the $300,000 La Brea Stakes by 4 3/4 lengths at Santa Anita on Sunday, giving trainer Bob Baffert and jockey John Velazquez their third win together on opening day of the track's winter-spring meeting. Velazquez also won another race, giving him four wins on the card after relocating from the East Coast for the winter. Kalypso was third along the rail at the quarter pole when Velazquez swung the 3-year-old filly three-deep turning for home and went on to win at 8-1 odds. She paid $19.60, $9 and $5 in the Grade 1 race. "I pulled her to the clear and from then on it was pretty easy," Velazquez said. Kalypso had been idle since finishing 12th in a Grade 2 race at Churchill Downs on April 30. Private Mission, the 3-5 favorite trained by Baffert, finished sixth. Baffert and Velazquez also teamed to win the first and fourth races on the card.

HOCKEY

Sabres coach on covid list

The Buffalo Sabres placed Coach Don Granato and two players in the NHL's covid-19 protocol upon returning from the league's holiday break on Sunday. The team canceled its scheduled practice and announced that Granato and forwards Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski are asymptomatic. The Sabres have been off since practicing on Dec. 18, a day after a 3-2 overtime loss at Pittsburgh. Buffalo entered the NHL's holiday break on Wednesday after placing forwards Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza in the protocol. The Sabres are scheduled to host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. The NHL entered its break with 10 of its 32 teams' activities placed on pause.

Sweden wins junior opener

Theodor Niederbach scored midway through the third period to thwart Russia's comeback bid in Sweden's 6-3 victory Sunday on the opening day of the world junior hockey championship in Red Deer, Alberta. After Russia's Matvei Michkov scored twice in a 41-second span early in the third to cut it to 4-3, Niederbach beat goalie Jaroslav Askarov to restore a two-goal margin. Earlier in Edmonton in Group A, Samuel Helenius scored twice in Finland's 3-1 victory over Germany. Joel Maatta also scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 23 saves. Luca Munzenberger scored for Germany, and Nikita Quapp stopped 19 shots.

BASKETBALL

Clippers' George out a month

Paul George has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be out up to a month. George will rest and be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, when next steps will be decided, the Los Angeles Clippers said. George was injured at Portland on Dec. 6 and missed five consecutive games with what the team said was a sprained right elbow. He returned to play against San Antonio and Sacramento this week. UCL tears are more common in baseball, where often lead to Tommy John surgery. George leads the Clippers in scoring with a career-high 24.7 points, 5.5 assists and two steals per game. He's second on the team in rebounds at 7.1.