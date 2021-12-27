



Officers investigate

home-invasion call

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a home invasion early Sunday on Sheraton Oaks Drive, Lt. Cody Burk said.

Burk said a woman told police a white man in a black mask broke into the home about 7:15 a.m. The woman received nonlife- threatening injuries during a scuffle with the intruder, he said.

The man fled the property after the woman fired a shot, he said. The intruder was not hit by the shot.



