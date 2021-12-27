Sections
OPINION | A WORD: Arkansans come up with funny words for snoring situation

by Celia Storey | Today at 1:56 a.m.


I'm dreaming of ... a word for what it feels like, in the night, to lie awake listening to an honored house guest snore.

You must not pound the wall. You must not kick the door. You must lie there and suffer.

This predicament deserves its own particular, made-up word.

Readers have suggestions. What do we think of:

Snoozeragony.

Snorture.

Volunsnored.

Snoricidal.

Snurfficated.

Shnozelthwarted.

Snethered.

Snorgasbored.

Exaltasnore.

Slumberus interruptus.

Visisnore.

Snorborygmus.

Thank you to Virgeen Healey, PenPen O'Donnell, Kristin Netterstrom Higgins, Nancy Conley, Chris Massingill, Shirley Nichols and Jerry Butler for joining in our reindeer games.

Think you can top these? Please send your proposed new word to

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com


