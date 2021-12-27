100 years ago

Dec. 27, 1921

OZARK -- Mrs. Stella Williams, and her little son, Loyd, who live in the neighborhood south of here, were attacked Friday by a cow which Mrs. Williams was milking. The animal gored both with her horns, knocked them down, and trampled on them before the mother could drove her off. The injuries are not serious.

50 years ago

Dec. 27, 1971

• Typhoid fever in Arkansas declined from 18 cases in 1969 to eight cases in 1970, according to the 1970 annual report of the state Health Department's Division of Communicable Diseases, which was released last week. In 1937, when the Division of Communicable Diseases was established, 645 cases of typhoid fever were reported in the state. The incidence of the disease gradually declined and dropped below the 100 mark for the first time in 1955. The fewest cases reported in any year were six in 1966. There were 15 cases reported in 1967 and 19 in 1968. Prevention of typhoid fever depends mainly on proper treatment of sewage, purification of water supplies by filtration and chlorination, and the exclusion of carriers from employment in food industries.

25 years ago

Dec. 27, 1996

BENTON -- A Benton woman remained in critical condition Thursday after a Christmas morning carjacking in which a man shot her in the forehead with a large-bore handgun, police Sgt. Charles Carty said. The victim, Phyllis Johnson, 35, remained on life support equipment Thursday at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock, Carty said. Rodney Medcalf, 31, of Benton admitted shooting Johnson, and officers arrested him on probable cause, Carty said. Carty said Johnson was in a car with three other people about 2 a.m. Wednesday when Medcalf allegedly walked up to the car, which was stopped in the 300 block of Thompson Street, and ordered the driver out at gunpoint. Medcalf then got in and drove away, Carty said. The other passengers escaped after the suspect shot Johnson, he said. Medcalf told investigators that Johnson owed him some money, Carty said. Police found the car, with Johnson still in the back seat, about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

10 years ago

Dec. 27, 2011

SPRINGDALE -- More students will receive money for college from the Springdale Education Foundation this spring as the organization rolls out two new scholarships. The new scholarships and the continuation of three others will help the foundation gain attention as it finishes its first year, said Mike McFarland, one of the organization's board members. "We've just got to get through this first year so people know who we are and what we're doing," McFarland said. The foundation has about $450,000 set aside for scholarships. Chris Stecklein, foundation organizer, said he expects the amount to rise before scholarships are given out in the spring.