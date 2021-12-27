Pedestrian dies after being hit by Washington County deputy in patrol vehicle, police say

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County sheriff's deputy fatally struck a pedestrian with a patrol vehicle while on duty Friday evening, Fayetteville police said.

Joshua B. Baucom, 40, was walking on East Huntsville Road near Hunt Lane on Friday when he was hit by a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe just after 6 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Baucom was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. The report does not say if he died at the scene or at the hospital. The deputy driving the Tahoe is not named in the report.

Road and weather conditions were dry and clear at the time of the accident, the report says. Baucom's family has been notified.

Fayetteville police are investigating and will release additional details on the incident, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy.