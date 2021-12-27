Penn State All-American opts out of Outback Bowl

Penn State's All-America safety won't play Saturday when the Nittany Lions face Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

Jaquan Brisker announced Monday that he will enter the NFL Draft. Brisker was a fifth-year senior who played this season with his extra year of eligibility.

Brisker was voted second-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America and All-Big Ten. He was a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award (best defensive back) and Bednarik Award (best defender).

In 12 games, Brisker recorded 64 tackles and 2 interceptions, and recovered 1 fumble for the Nittany Lions. Brisker previously played junior college football at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania.

Brisker is the third Penn State defender to opt out of Saturday's bowl game. The Nittany Lions' top two tacklers, linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, previously announced they will not play.

All were key players in a Penn State defense that ranked among the nation's best in multiple categories, including points allowed, red zone defense and passing defense efficiency.

The Nittany Lions also lost a co-defensive coordinator, Brent Pry, who left in early December to become head coach at Virginia Tech.















