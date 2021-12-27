Preliminary meetings ease some development woes in Springdale

By the numbers

Development in Springdale has been steadily increasing since 2019 in both commercial and residential areas, and city leaders expect the trend to continue into 2022.

Preliminary Plats

• 2019: Two projects, 67-plus acres, 242 single family lots

• 2020: Four projects, 171-plus acres, 734 single, double and commercial lots

• 2021: 12 projects, 379-plus acres, 907 single-family lots

Multi-Family Developments

• 2019: Four projects, 25-plus acres, 268 units

• 2020: Eight projects, 55-plus acres, 742 units

• 2021: Seven projects, 56-plus acres, 336 units

Large-Scale Development Plans

(Commercial and Industrial)

• 2019: 25 projects

• 2020: 34 projects

• 2021: 41 projects

Non-Large Scale Development Plans

(Smaller than 1 acre)

• 2019: 35 projects

• 2020: 19 projects

• 2021: 15 projects

SOURCE: Springdale Planning Department

SPRINGDALE -- More than 160 projects have made their way through the city's planning process this year.

The Planning Department in April instituted mandatory meetings designed to streamline the process for both city staff and developers.

All parties involved in a project must meet before an application for review is submitted to the city, said Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department.

Representatives from all sides of the table seem to find the meetings beneficial, with most questions answered, most plans complete and most quirks identified before the Planning Commission and then City Council vote for approval, Christie said.

Preapplication meetings also are offered and recommended, but not required, in Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

"Predevelopment meetings are held as a way to mitigate any issues that could arise during the permitting phase and allows applicants to obtain building permits in a more expeditious manner," said Maggie Rice, director of Development Services for Fort Smith.

The meetings can get crowded, said Rick Barry, the assistant director of the Springdale Planning Department. The lineup includes the development team of a project, which can contain architects, engineers and contractors and city staff from the planning, building, engineering, fire and police departments. Springdale Water Utilities also might send a representative.

Christie wants to see the people putting up the money for the project, so they will know the requirements and hold their contractors -- not her and her staff -- responsible, she said.

"Cities don't build cities," Christie continued. "It's people who are willing to invest their private dollars that build the cities."

Sooner is Better

Christie said she works all the time with people who say, "We wish we'd known sooner."

"There are things, that if they knew very early on, would lead the developer to kill the deal," said Ben Peters, a member of the Springdale Planning Commission. "The Planning Department can help identify some of those things."

For example, Christie said people assume because Springdale has its own utility providing water and sewer service that having water and sewer service is a given within the city limits. But the available capacity of what the sewer system can handle becomes smaller each time a new development is built, she explained. Or the main line to which a development wants to connect might be too far away or too low or too high, she said, especially in areas that were not previously part of the city.

Storm water management can be a major factor in how a project is designed, Christie said. The city requires developers improve the streets around their projects with curb and gutter structures, and some projects call for retention ponds.

The city's fire code requires a water supply, hydrants, turnaround areas for trucks, sprinklers, alarms and more, Christie continued. "And there are no variances for the fire code," she said.

The Planning Department's page on the city's website includes the form for the pre-application meeting, which lists the topics for discussion, as they apply: acreage of the project, design standards, zoning, drainage criteria, landscaping requirements, lighting, parking, traffic patterns and waivers to pay for sidewalks or other features to be installed by the city in the future.

The up-front meeting can be especially important with developers and engineers from other states.

"I talk to a lot of people about what's going on in the area, about building in the area, but then I never hear from them again," Christie noted.

Building regulations are basically the same everywhere, she said.

"But there are some quirks. And there are some quirks to individual properties."

"Preapplication meetings afford staff and the applicant an opportunity to identify red flags, challenges or other issues with a project that can be corrected preliminarily or planned for from a process standpoint," said Jonathan Curth, development services director for the city of Fayetteville.

Curth said he has seen concerns arise about unmarked graves, unidentified high-pressure gas mains, access to tunnels installed to allow cows to cross under highways and protecting certain species of plant or tree because of a particular beetle or blight.

Kevin Riggins of Riggins Construction in Fayetteville said he has particpated in several preplanning meetings with Springdale officials.

"It allows us to get input from the city before we spend a lot of time and money drawing plans that the city may not like," he said in an email Wednesday.

Jorge Du Quesne, chief of engineering for BLEW and Associates in Fayetteville, said he always requests preplannning meetings with city representatives -- noting sometimes they are helpful and sometimes they are not.

He likes to know what variances he will need to request and what hiccups there might be along the way.

Generally, the meetings in Springdale go well, but some comments or requests from the Planning Commission and even the Planning Department staff have surprised him, he said.

"I thought I had addressed the bigger plan before me, but then someone brings up something unexpected," he said. "I don't like to be surprised in public meetings."

The planning staff in one of the area's largest cities failed to tell him in the early meetings that the city was updating and changing its master street plan, so he had to change his plans for a 160-acre subdivision, he said.

"I had spent four months working on the project and that was just wasted," Du Quesne said.

Developer Philip Taldo of Springdale said his team always has met with the Planning Department staff in advance of projects.

"I think it's really useful to do it ahead of time," Taldo said. "They might have a perspective we didn't see or know something about the neighbors. Part of their job is to get to know the project," he said. "But they can't really get to know a project by just looking at lines on a paper."

Springdale Developer Tom Lundstrum agreed.

His "Little Emma" mixed residential and commercial project in the downtown area opened earlier this year. He said Christie suggested making the eastern wall of the building a "green" wall, with plants ultimately growing up through the wall's lattice pattern.

"She said it would make that walkway look like an interior corridor and not so much like a motel," Lundstrum said.

He also credited Christie for the balconies included in the residences on the western side of the building.

"She made the project so much better," he said. "And she gets excited about it, and then you get excited about it."

Taldo described the process as reasonable. He noted sometimes the staff will take a hard line against something, but other times, "it will go a lot easier than I thought it was going to be."

And the staff's diligence helps prepare developers for their presentations of their projects to the Planning Commission and the City Council, Taldo said.

"You get a chance to defend your position," he said.

"The city of Springdale is by far the best to work with in the area," Riggins said. "(The Planning Department) is always very helpful in getting projects advanced through the planning council."

Time Is Money

Members of the city's Planning Commission see the results of the preapplication meetings the first Tuesday of every month when they meet to evaluate projects.

The staff tables discussion of projects and plans that are incomplete. If an item is held, the next chance a developer would have for approval by the commission would the next month, Christie said.

"And in development, 30 days is a lot of money," she said.

Gary Compton, another commission member, said the commissioners receive packets of information before each meeting that include detailed engineering drawings and plans submitted by developers and city staff's recommendations for the project.

"The more information the staff can gather to share with us is always helpful," Compton said. "And it can be more helpful if they have meetings before hand and have a lot of the questions answered."

After working closely with the developers, the staff also can share the ideas, goals and dreams of the developers, which might play into the commissioners' votes, Compton noted.

"The codes, the standards are things we are trying to look at to make Springdale the best it can be for everybody," Compton continued. "We want to create zones of opportunity and would hate to see something that would not fit into the neighborhood."