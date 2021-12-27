Remember when, Arkansas? Buddy the dog joined Clinton White House when he was just a pup





In December 1997, with first daughter Chelsea Clinton off to college, a member of President Bill Clinton's foreign intelligence advisory board gave him a puppy.

The new first dog was a rambunctious, registered, chocolate Labrador born on Maryland's Eastern Shore. He slept in a little doghouse in a corner of the family kitchen at the White House and was well on his way to being fully housebroken when he arrived.

He took several walks every day with his master, beginning at 7 a.m.

The puppy had everything a dog might need, except a name. His breeder had called him Teddy, but that didn't count. Suggestions poured in from around the world, including Barkansas, Hillbilly and Big Mac.

Finally, Clinton named him after his late great-uncle, Henry Oren "Buddy" Grisham, who had died that June.

Before Buddy arrived, Socks the cat was first pet. The Dec. 28, 1997, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Buddy's introduction to Socks was rocky; the 7-year-old black-and-white feline jumped on Clinton's shoulders to get away. The relationship went downhill from there.

When Clinton left office in 2001, Socks moved to Virginia with his secretary, Betty Currie; but Buddy went home with the couple to Chappaqua, N.Y. In 2002, he died there, killed by a car. (Socks died in 2009.)

On Dec. 20, President Joe Biden welcomed his newest puppy, Commander, a 3-month-old German shepherd. Commander will have the White House to himself unless a long promised cat actually arrives. The Bidens' other German shepherd puppy, Major, a rescue, wasn't suited to the rigors of office. A spokesman for the first lady told The Guardian on Tuesday that Major is staying with family friends.



