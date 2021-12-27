School chief targets harassment of referees

HOT SPRINGS -- In the wake of an increasing amount of referee harassment at local high school basketball games, including a recent incident that ended in two arrests, Cutter Morning Star Superintendent Nancy Anderson said this type of inappropriate fan behavior will no longer be tolerated.

Anderson said this has been an issue between Cutter Morning Star and crosstown rivals Mountain Pine for the past two years, and not only demonstrates a complete lack of respect for authority, but also for the well being of the student-athletes.

"If you look across the state, as a matter of fact, numbers are down in most sports," she said. "I have to wonder how much of the lack of participation is because of how negative the environment has become in high school extracurricular activities."

Anderson, who was out on medical leave for rotator cuff surgery during the Eagles' Dec. 10 road game at Mountain Pine -- a game played to an empty gym in the second half, following the said incident -- said she knew the game was always a heated rivalry, and sent extra security to augment Mountain Pine's.

"It's very unfortunate that it has gotten to this, that even the fact I had to send extra people because there was a potential for a problem. You know, this is an extracurricular activity and we're there for the kids. We're there to support them -- all kids in every district. ... It should be a positive environment," she said.

Anderson referenced what many of the students themselves had to say about it when members of the Arkansas Activities Association Student Advisory Board addressed the AAA's governing body meeting in the summer of 2019, pleading with them for stricter rules and oversight regarding sportsmanship and fan behavior at school athletic events.

"Students from our state and across our country are frankly fed up with the lack of sportsmanship and civility at their interscholastic events," they said. "Harassment and assaults of officials, brawls between adults, coaches inciting crowds with antics clearly designed to elicit a response, fans booing, heckling, berating opponents, and similar issues have become too common in our secondary school events. It's to the point that some states have enacted legislation regarding sportsmanship issues."

The students noted even the smallest of incidents, left unchecked, can lead to larger incidents. According to results from a recent survey, AAA announced the number one reason officials quit is because of the behavior of adults.

"Some of our fondest memories, greatest lessons learned, and strongest relationships have come from AAA sanctioned activities," the students said. "We believe that these activities can and do help kids do better in the classroom and in the real world."

Anderson said the lack of respect being shown by adults is reflective not only of the community, but in a broader sense, society in general.

"There's just a lot of hate and bitterness," she said. "You know, people talk all the time about the quality of referees, but I will say it's so hard to get referees these days because of the harassment some of them go through. I feel bad for them, you know. Are they going to miss calls? Yes, they're going to miss calls. Do I believe that they're there to be fair and just and keep people safe? 100%. I do not believe any ref ever shows up to a game to tip the scale for any team. That's not what they're there for."

Anderson said her main recommendation to parents and others who attend sporting events is simply not to participate in any type of inappropriate behavior, nor insert themselves into any involvement of such situations. Although absent, Anderson received many calls from parents following the incident at Mountain Pine, and these were people who had no involvement in the altercation whatsoever.

"It is unfortunate because there was a lot of people, the greatest percentage of those people, were sitting there, doing what was right and being very positive," she said. "They were there to watch their kid and cheer on their kid, and they had to leave. People need to learn to act right and I'm not going to punish people that are doing the right thing. I'm not going to not allow them to come and watch their children play because someone else can't act appropriately."

With the Eagles and Red Devils set to match up again, this time at CMS, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Anderson said the game will be open to all and be held as normal. However, she noted a no-tolerance policy will be in effect.

"We're going to let people in, but the first person that starts yelling, cussing, being disrespectful to a ref, to a coach, to another parent -- they're gone," she said. "They're gone. And I will do that all night long. Because this is an extracurricular activity. They don't have a right to be there, you know, if they can't act appropriately, and I don't feel the right thing to do is just shut it down completely because what about the, you know, 75, 80, 90% of the parents that are doing the right thing. They need to be there to be able to support their kids."

Extra security will be employed at the game for extra precaution. Anderson noted last year when they hosted Mountain Pine, they had about eight officers on duty. She said this is just another unfortunate aspect of the situation, as both districts are having to use additional funds for extra protection, which ultimately comes out of the local taxpayer's dollars.